Russia, US Conducted Mutual Inspections Under New START Treaty Last Week- Russian Military

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and the United States last week carried out mutual inspections in the framework of the New START nuclear arms control treaty, the Russian Defence Ministry's official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda reported.

According to the infographics published in the newspaper, the Russian military last week carried out three inspections abroad. In the United States, the inspection was conducted under the New START treaty, in Turkey and Romania, they were in the framework of Vienna Document of 2011.

The US military also carried out an inspection in Russia under the New START treaty, while Denmark conducted an inspection under the Vienna Document. Turkey and Norway carried out an inspection under the Treaty on Open Skies.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after his meeting with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, that prospects of extension of the bilateral New START treaty had been addressed but it was too early to discuss the outcome of the talks since there was a "long way" ahead.

The New START went into force in 2011 and prolongs for a 10-year period with the possibility of a five-year extension. The agreement limits the number of deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles, nuclear-armed bombers and nuclear warheads.