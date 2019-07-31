‘The Four Horsemen Are Idiots’: North Carolina Billboard Lashes Out at Dem ‘The Squad’ Lawmakers

A North Carolina gun shop is offering a limited edition bumper sticker targeting the four Dems to anyone who will “eat bacon” and “vote Trump” in the 2020 US presidential election.

A billboard in the US state of North Carolina has sparked controversy for its attack on four Democratic lawmakers known collectively as “the Squad,” Fox News reported Tuesday.

“The 4 Horsemen Cometh,” reads the billboard “signed [by] the Deplorables,” which features photos of US House Representatives Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Presley. The last word is crossed out and replaced with the word “idiots.”

Small-Town Gun Shop Makes Hilarious ‘4 Horsemen’ Billboard: ‘Signed, the Deplorables’ https://t.co/75yorJpWAj pic.twitter.com/B2v4XBLr6U — Home Defense Gun (@HomeDefenseGun) July 30, 2019

​The billboard was put in place by the owners of Cherokee Guns, a weapon store located about a mile away. An image of the billboard was posted on the gun shop’s Facebook last weekend.

The shop has used the same billboard for political advertising in the past, Fox News notes. Last week, the shop posted a photo of a muscular Trump flexing his arms, reading “No Collusion, No Obstruction, Just Guns!”

This time, the shop owners went further, offering limited edition “4 Horsemen cometh” bumper stickers to anyone who will “eat a piece of bacon” and “tell us [they’re] voting for Trump in 2020” on Facebook.

According to the shop’s Facebook post, “snowflakes and liberals” are not eligible for the deal.

The 4 horsemen billboard sparked criticism from the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence, who called the ad “dangerous,” according to Fox.

“Disgusting anti-government violent rhetoric from Cherokee Guns in North Carolina,” the Coalition said Monday on Facebook. “Threats against members of Congress, particularly minority members are [rising] and it is driven by the president’s racial rhetoric.”

The four lawmakers were verbally attacked earlier this month by Trump, who suggested that they “go back” to the countries they came from, although all but one were born in the US. The four lawmakers were singled out for their staunch criticism of Trump’s handling of the migration issue and, in broader context, a number of Trump’s conservative policies, which puts them at political odds with the more members of the Democratic party led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.