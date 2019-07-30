California Garlic Fest Shooter Exploited Weak Nevada Gun Laws - US Senator

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - At least 15 people were injured on Sunday and four people killed during a shooting spree at a California garlic festival in the town of Gilroy, located 80 miles southeast of San Francisco.

The alleged gunman in the California garlic festival mass shooting chose to purchase his assault-style weapon in Nevada because of the state's lax gun laws, Senator Dianne Feinstein said.

"The gun used by the Gilroy shooter… is illegal to buy or possess in California, which appears to be why the shooter crossed into Nevada to buy the gun. The Assault Weapons Ban legislation I introduced earlier this year would have prevented that sale from happening", Feinstein said in a Twitter post on Monday.

The suspected gunman, identified as 19-year-old Santino William Legan, legally purchased the AK-47-type assault rifle in Nevada on 9 July, according to authorities.

US President Donald Trump has described Sunday's mass shooting at a California garlic festival as "horrific" and said the country will work together to stop evil. Trump said the country was grieving and praying for all those affected by the horrific shooting and called the shooter a "wicked murderer".