US Court Dismisses DNC Lawsuit Against Russia, Trump Campaign - Filing

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Democratic National Committee (DNC) filed earlier a lawsuit against Russia, US President Donald Trump, the Trump campaign and some of its members, WikiLeaks and Russian businessmen as well as other individuals in connection with alleged interference in the 2016 US election.

A US federal court has dismissed the DNC lawsuit against Russia and the Trump campaign over the alleged hacking of the organization's servers, according to court documents released on Tuesday.

Russia has repeatedly refuted claims of interference in the US political system, saying the allegations were made up to excuse the loss of Trump's opponent as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption. Moreover, both Trump and the Kremlin have denied all allegations of collusion, and Moscow has called accusations of interference in the 2016 election "absurd".

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report, released in April 2019, claimed that the Russian government allegedly interfered in the 2016 presidential election in "sweeping and systematic fashion". The report also claimedt hat the GRU, Russia's military intelligence agency, allegedly hacked Democratic National Committee networks and stole information.

However, US Attorney General William Barr ahead of the report’s release said the Mueller team concluded that there was no evidence President Donald Trump colluded with Russia. Moreover, William Barr has sent a four-page letter to Congress in which he summarized the investigation’s findings. According to Barr, Mueller concluded that President Donald Trump's campaign did not collude with Russia during the election and that there’s not enough evidence to establish an obstruction of justice charge.

