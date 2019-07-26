Register
00:10 GMT +327 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    MSNBC Newsroom

    ‘Can We Move the Heck On?’ Ex-MSNBC Host Blasts Network For Pushing Russiagate ‘Conspiracy’

    © Flickr/ Rich Misner
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    2100

    Krystal Ball, co-host of The Hill’s “Rising with Krystal & Saagar,” turned her sights on her former network, MSNBC, blasting them in a Thursday show for drinking “deeply of the Russia conspiracy waters” in the name of chasing ratings.

    “Just how much damage has MSNBC in particular done to the left?” asks Ball, who hosted “The Cycle” on the network between 2012 and 2015 and has served as a Democratic strategist and political commentator for years before and since then.

    While she notes that all major networks in some form or another “got swept up in the ratings bubble that was feverish Russian conspiracy theories,” she calls out MSNBC as the most egregious offender, noting that of its commentators, “some talent drank more deeply of the Russia conspiracy waters [than others] - Rachel Maddow, you’ve got some explaining to do!”

    Understatement is too light a word to describe Ball’s characterization. MSNBC banked essentially its entire financial future and public respectability on the Russiagate conspiracy theory, regularly running segments over more than a two-year period that turned any and every connection between US President Donald Trump and Russia, no matter how tenuous, into a damning tip of a great iceberg of intrigue. Trump, the real-life Manchurian Candidate, paid fealty directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III was going to tear down the curtains for the whole world to see - at least, in the minds of MSNBC marketing strategists and the network’s army of talking heads, show hosts and commentators.

    That all of this dovetailed almost perfectly with a growing effort inside the US intelligence community to block or oust Trump from the presidency is all the more shameful. Networks, including MSNBC, played a key role in turning a US political current historically skeptical of repressive and secretive state organs like the CIA and FBI into their strongest cheerleaders. Under the nonstop propaganda bombardment, US liberals forgot that Mueller played a key role in selling the lie of Iraqi weapons of mass destruction to Congress and the American public in the winter of 2002-2003, and began lionizing him and his lieutenants for their deeply worrisome excuse-making for spying on US citizens.

    It was scandalous enough when limousine liberal staple The New Yorker gave its reporter Jonathan Chait the space in July 2018 to air the fever-dream that Trump had been a Russian KGB asset since 1987 - all the more so when MSNBC gave Chait a national television platform to present the theory as legitimate, complete with the credulous acknowledgment that it’s “probably not true - but it might be!”

    Ball also notes that the network hosted “conspiracy theory gadfly Louise Mensch,” who never found a circumstance so mundane that she couldn’t link it to Russian malevolence.

    However, Ball is careful to hedge her criticism, noting, “I am not a Glenn Greenwald, who thinks this was all ridiculous and that the Trump campaign did nothing nefarious vis-a-vis Russia.” So much the worse for her, since it shows she still, ultimately, is okay sipping from the Kool-Aid that Maddow and Chris Hayes drank in draughts.

    “Like most corporate entities, MSNBC is a die-hard member of the green party,” Ball states, “and I’m obviously not talking about climate change here. Russia conspiracy was great for ratings among the key demographic of empty-nesters on the coast with too much time on their hands.”

    Indeed, coverage of Russiagate helped swell the network’s ratings and drove continued financial success. In 2017, MSNBC was the only network to boast a net growth in its primetime audience, seeing its viewership swell by over half a million Americans and catapulting it into the third-place slot for most watched network in the country in both primetime and total day viewers. In 2018, it posted a further 12% increase in viewership, sliding into the number 2 network slot, second only to Fox News Channel, according to Adweek, citing Nielsen data.

    However, like the Faustian bargain of myth, Mephistopheles eventually came to collect his debts, once the Russiagate well ran dry: MSNBC’s ratings plummeted in the days and weeks after Mueller delivered his report to the Department of Justice in April 2019, with Maddow alone losing hundreds of thousands of viewers. May 2019, the month after Mueller’s report was released, MSNBC saw a 26% drop in the primetime demo and a 32% drop in total day demo, as compared to May 2018, according to Nielsen.

    By comparison, Maddow’s evening arch-nemesis at Fox, Sean Hannity, saw his ratings spike as Maddow’s fell, garnering a 32% increase in his audience in the days that followed Mueller’s submission, AP reported at the time, citing data by Nielsen.

    Commentators from across the spectrum blasted the mainstream media for two years of windmill-tilting, with right-wing National Review’s Rich Lowry noting “the 3 biggest losers from the Mueller report in order - the media, the media, the media.” Politico said the media was “star[ing] down a reckoning,” and The Intercept’s Glenn Greenwald demanding “major accountability” for “2 years straight in unhinged conspiratorial trash, distracting from real issues.”

    ​“Rachel Maddow makes *$10 million a year.* Every month, more money is put into her bank account by a major corporation than most people make in a lifetime, literally. She went on the air for 2 straight years & fed millions of people conspiratorial garbage & benefited greatly. If there's no media reckoning for what they did, don't ever complain again when people attack the media as ‘Fake News’ or identify them as one of the country's most toxic and destructive forces,” Greenwald wrote on Twitter.

    “They've earned those attacks. All MSNBC hosts have millions upon millions in their bank accounts. It will buy massive third homes and boats, but it won't erase the role they played in going on TV every day and manipulating people's fears and disseminating a fake conspiracy theory that rewarded them greatly.”

    However, even after Mueller’s report was submitted and the new liberal bete noir became Attorney General William Barr, for MSNBC and its ilk, “one key element remained: Mueller the hero, the white knight who would come riding in at the last moment to convince those independent Middle America women that Trump was the crook and the scoundrel that we said all along,” Ball noted. “Needless to say, the white knight rides no more.”

    Coverage of Mueller’s July 24 testimony won networks big ratings, too: 13 million Americans tuned in to hear the former special counsel demur over 200 times in seven hours about lawmakers’ inquiries concerning the report, according to the Hollywood Reporter, and MSNBC scooping up 2.4 million of those viewers.

    ​However, one thing Mueller’s testimony didn’t do any more than his report was to vindicate the Russiagate die-hards in the mainstream media: the white knight Mueller still found no evidence of the collusion that MSNBC commentators swore would be unearthed, and his lackluster performance utterly failed to stand up to the grilling given to him by Republican representatives. Likewise, his laconic responses did almost nothing to feed the wild tales spun out by Democrats who seemed dedicated to asking Mueller leading and framing questions that decided what he was going to say before he said it.

    The 24-hour mainstream media, dedicated to chasing ratings and money such, is likely to continue trying to draw blood from the Russiagate stone instead of focusing on issues that really matter and are really worth reporting on with all the tenacity devoted to this nothingburger of alleged collusion and disruption by Moscow.

    “Now please,” Ball begged Hill watchers and Democrats alike, “can we move the heck on?”

    By Morgan Artyukhina

    Related:

    ‘Everything is Flipped’: Russiagate Scandal Will ‘Backfire’ on Dems in 2020
    ‘Brennan’s Fingerprints Are Everywhere’: Former CIA Chief Should Be Scared of DOJ’s Russiagate Probe
    Robert Mumbler? Special Counsel Gives ‘Disoriented’ Russiagate Testimony
    Mueller Falls From Grace but Russiagate Hoax Will Not Die
    ‘They Know No Rock Bottom’: MSM Lionizes Mueller As Russiagate Narrative Further Crumbles
    Tags:
    Glenn Greenwald, Donald Trump, conspiracy theory, Focus, criticism, network, ratings, Rachel Maddow, Russiagate, The Hill, Robert Mueller, MSNBC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 20-26 July
    This Week in Pictures: 20-26 July
    Mum's the Mueller
    Mum’s the Mueller
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse