Mueller Falls From Grace but Russiagate Hoax Will Not Die

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Aaron Maté, a journalist with The Grayzone and The Nation, who launched a new show this week on The Grayzone called Pushback with Aaron Maté.

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testified yesterday in front of two committees. Despite his clear lack of knowledge of the report and refusal to answer the majority of questions, headlines today included the New York Times’ “Mueller Defends Inquiry and Says Russia Isn’t Done: Rejects ‘Witch Hunt’ Claim and Warns of New Meddling.”

Thursday’s weekly series “Criminal Injustice” is about the most egregious conduct of our courts and prosecutors and how justice is denied to so many people in this country. Paul Wright, the founder and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News (PLN), and Kevin Gosztola, a writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, join the show.

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló resigned yesterday effective next week in the aftermath of a crippling scandal that began when leaked chat logs showed that he had used homophobic and misogynistic language about Puerto Rican politicians and personalities and that he had mocked victims of Hurricane Maria. Over the past week, the island has seen the largest demonstrations in its history. Rosselló is expected to be replaced by Puerto Rico’s Secretary of Justice, Wanda Vasquez. Brian and John speak with Dr. Maritza Stanchich, a professor of English at the University of Puerto Rico, an award-winning journalist, and a longtime activist in the areas of human rights and civil rights, and Dr. Adriana Garriga-López, Department Chair and Associate Professor of Anthropology at Kalamazoo College.

Britain’s new Prime Minister Boris Johnson reshaped the UK government today by appointing a cabinet that is arguably the most conservative in the country’s history. One national political observer said, “it’s not a reshuffle. It’s an entirely new government.” Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt and Finance Minister Phillip Hammond were both fired, while Johnson named Dominic Raab as Foreign Secretary, and named his brother Joe, Johnson, as Minister of State for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy. Meanwhile, rumors abound that Scotland may ask for another referendum on leaving the UK and the impending exit of the country from the European Union causes a cascading political crisis. Andy Brennan, a journalist with Asia Times and CGTN, joins the show.

A regular Thursday segment deals with the ongoing militarisation of space. As the US continues to withdraw from international arms treaties, will the weaponization and militarization of space bring the world closer to catastrophe? Brian and John speak with Prof. Karl Grossman, a full professor of journalism at the State University of New York, College at Old Westbury and the host of a nationally aired television program focused on environmental, energy, and space issues, and with Bruce Gagnon, coordinator of the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space and a contributor to Foreign Policy In Focus.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com