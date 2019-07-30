Register
00:23 GMT +331 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Walmart store

    US Woman Surrenders to Police After Urinating on Grocery Store Potatoes (Photo)

    © AFP 2019 / SAUL LOEB
    US
    Get short URL
    314

    A Pennsylvania woman who relieved her bladder on a basket of potatoes turned herself in to local authorities hours after surveillance footage was published depicting her both before and after the watery deed was committed

    US supermarkets have not been the same over the past few months, as a number of individuals, aged old and young, have defiled consumer goods such as ice cream and mouthwash in hopes of gaining a sliver of internet infamy.

    Grace Brown, the latest grotesque grocery store culprit, stands accused by West Mifflin Police Department (WMPD) of taking a late night leak on a crate of potatoes in a West Mifflin Walmart.

    Tuesday morning, WMPD published a community assistance release containing surveillance footage stills from the night the woman decided the spoil the spuds for shoppers. While images of the actual act are not shown in the WMPD release, the timestamps and Brown’s bag-less hands show she may have been on a mission that included time for a selfie, but not to pop into a bathroom stall.

    Grace Brown, West Mifflin woman accused of urinating on a crate of potatoes inside a Walmart around 10:00pm
    West Mifflin Police Department
    Grace Brown, West Mifflin woman accused of urinating on a crate of potatoes inside a Walmart around 10:00pm

    “The safety of our customers is a top priority for us. This type of obscene conduct is outrageous, and we immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area to ensure its cleanliness and safety for our customers. We’re working with the West Mifflin Police Department to find the responsible party and have them prosecuted,” Walmart told local news station KDKA following the potato piddling incident.

    The infamous individual arrived at the police station Tuesday afternoon and was accompanied by her attorney. WMPD Chief Anthony Topolnak confirmed to KDKA that she was interviewed.

    “Clearly, this is a regrettable situation,” he said. “Ms. Brown takes these charges very seriously.” Brown’s lawyer, Casey White, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

    People are generally seeking some kind of reaction, whether positive or negative, on social media with their absurd actions, and while it remains unclear what motivated this woman to contaminate consumer products with her bodily waste, Topolnak has a hunch.

    “Honestly, I think she thought it was a toilet,” Topolnak told the Post-Gazette. “She pulls down her pants, squats, sits there, does her thing, pulls up her pants and leaves.”

    The chief refused to answer questions regarding whether Brown was drunk or high at the time of her tinkle but did say she was released from police custody with minor charges pending.

    Related:

    Watch: US Man Draws Gun on Woman, Bystanders Following Traffic Accident
    US Woman Arrested For Reportedly Firing Gun Over Cold McDonald’s Fries
    ‘I Wear The F**king Nuts’: Woman Smashes Laptop on Hubby’s Head Aboard US Plane (Video)
    'Food Tampering Is Not a Joke': Texas Police Bust Viral Video Ice-Cream Licker - Report
    Georgia Police Release Body Camera Footage Showing Dramatic Rescue of Abandoned Newborn (Video)
    Tags:
    police, Police, police, Grocery Store, public indecency, potatoes, public urination, Walmart
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un hugging former NBA star Dennis Rodman during a dinner in Pyongyang on 28 February 2013.
    Friendship in Politics: Myth or Reality?
    Mum's the Mueller
    Mum’s the Mueller
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse