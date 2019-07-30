US Woman Surrenders to Police After Urinating on Grocery Store Potatoes (Photo)

A Pennsylvania woman who relieved her bladder on a basket of potatoes turned herself in to local authorities hours after surveillance footage was published depicting her both before and after the watery deed was committed

US supermarkets have not been the same over the past few months, as a number of individuals, aged old and young, have defiled consumer goods such as ice cream and mouthwash in hopes of gaining a sliver of internet infamy.

Grace Brown, the latest grotesque grocery store culprit, stands accused by West Mifflin Police Department (WMPD) of taking a late night leak on a crate of potatoes in a West Mifflin Walmart.

Tuesday morning, WMPD published a community assistance release containing surveillance footage stills from the night the woman decided the spoil the spuds for shoppers. While images of the actual act are not shown in the WMPD release, the timestamps and Brown’s bag-less hands show she may have been on a mission that included time for a selfie, but not to pop into a bathroom stall.

West Mifflin Police Department Grace Brown, West Mifflin woman accused of urinating on a crate of potatoes inside a Walmart around 10:00pm

“The safety of our customers is a top priority for us. This type of obscene conduct is outrageous, and we immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area to ensure its cleanliness and safety for our customers. We’re working with the West Mifflin Police Department to find the responsible party and have them prosecuted,” Walmart told local news station KDKA following the potato piddling incident.

The infamous individual arrived at the police station Tuesday afternoon and was accompanied by her attorney. WMPD Chief Anthony Topolnak confirmed to KDKA that she was interviewed.

“Clearly, this is a regrettable situation,” he said. “Ms. Brown takes these charges very seriously.” Brown’s lawyer, Casey White, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

People are generally seeking some kind of reaction, whether positive or negative, on social media with their absurd actions, and while it remains unclear what motivated this woman to contaminate consumer products with her bodily waste, Topolnak has a hunch.

“Honestly, I think she thought it was a toilet,” Topolnak told the Post-Gazette. “She pulls down her pants, squats, sits there, does her thing, pulls up her pants and leaves.”

The chief refused to answer questions regarding whether Brown was drunk or high at the time of her tinkle but did say she was released from police custody with minor charges pending.