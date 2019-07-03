Viral Ice Cream-Licking Woman Wanted by Twitter Users, Law Enforcement

What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS — Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019

Twitter users and police are on the hunt for an unknown woman who defiled and contaminated a container of Blue Bell Tin Roof ice cream in a now-viral video posted by @BlindDensetsu on Saturday.

Even Blue Bell, the ice cream company whose product was victimized by the video, is taking the matter seriously, saying that it is working with law enforcement to identify the culprit. However, the company did issue an advisory concerning its cartons in a Monday statement.

“During production, our half gallons are flipped upside down and sent to a hardening room where the ice cream freezes to the lid creating a natural seal. The lids are frozen tightly to the carton. Any attempt at opening the product should be noticeable.”

Perhaps this woman was inspired by Ariana Grande, who notoriously licked multiple donuts on a display in 2015?