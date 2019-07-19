Register
    US First Lady Melania Trump speaks during the launch of the Trump 2020 campaign at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on June 18, 2019

    Melania Trump Jumps on America’s Most Admired Women’s List – Survey

    © AFP 2019 / MANDEL NGAN
    US
    FLOTUS’s non-US origin and clothing choices have repeatedly been targeted on social media in the ongoing online wars between the current US president’s supporters and critics. As the recent poll by the YouGov research company showed, both Donald Trump and his wife are among the most admired people in the US, despite criticism.

    The US president’s wife Melania Trump came in third in the 2019 rating of America’s most admired women by the research company YouGov. This survey shows that the first lady rose by seven places in comparison to last year’s poll. The only women who topped Melania Trump are former FLOTUS Michelle Obama and US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg considered one of the most respected lawyers in the US.

    There are several political figures on the list, including former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, rated the 7th most admired women in the US, and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who came 8th, dropping four places. They are joined by ex-UN ambassador Nikki Haley and presidential daughter and White House aide Ivanka Trump, who are 9th and 11th respectively.

    When it comes to world rankings, Michelle Obama was named the world’s most admired woman, according to YouGov, while Melania Trump garnered 19th place, behind outgoing UK Prime Minister Theresa May, in this poll.

    As to the most admired men in the US, the list is headed by former commander-in-chief Barack Obama while the incumbent president is number two, according to YouGov. There only two US politicians who made it to the top ten, according to the survey. These are Democratic presidential nominees Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.

