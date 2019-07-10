Former US First Lady Michelle Obama Opens up About Sex Life

The former FLOTUS has already been quite outspoken about her marriage being tested by her husband’s becoming one of the most powerful leaders in the world. Two years after Barack Obama left the White House, the former commander-in-chief’s wife has decided to share how things are going in their bedroom.

During a public talk at the Essence Festival in New Orleans former First Lady Michelle Obama dropped a confession about her sex life with the former president, to whom she’s been married for nearly 27 years. The 55-year-old, who already became one of the United States’ best-selling authors last year with her outspoken memoir, was interviewed by CBS host Gayle King and it came down to this very intimate topic, which happened to be a theme of one of the festival’s sessions. King asked: “Great sex at every age, care to share?”

“Yes, I support that principle. I mean come on Gayle, yes. What are you supposed to say to that? No, I take issue with great sex at every age! No!” Michelle Obama reportedly joked.

Besides the revelation about what goes on behind the former president’s bedroom doors, Michelle Obama also shed light on the challenges of bringing up presidential children. Speaking about raising the Obamas’ two daughters, Malia and Sasha, the former FLOTUS admitted that their focus was “to make sure they did what they needed to do, and that meant pretend like all the craziness around them wasn't happening”.

"For eight years we were like, 'Yup, your dad's President. That doesn't have anything to do with you. Take your butt to school. Yes, you have security, just ignore them, they're not here for you’”, Michelle Obama said about her parenting techniques.