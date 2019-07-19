Donald Trump Says He Intends to Nominate 'Gene' Scalia as New Secretary of Labor

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced that he intended to nominate Eugene Scalia, the son of former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, as the next secretary of labor.

The US president noted that the nominee "has led a life of great success," and "will be a great member of an Administration."

....working with labor and everyone else. He will be a great member of an Administration that has done more in the first 2 ½ years than perhaps any Administration in history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019

According to The New York Times, the appointment is likely to be contested by Democrats and labor unions, as Scalia has for long represented large-scale employers like Walmart and has questioned regulations intended to help workers.

Scalia, formerly a top lawyer for the Labor Department in the George W. Bush administration, is currently a partner in the Washington office of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. Scalia reportedly argued on behalf of WalMart against a Maryland law that would require employers with over 10,000 staff to spend more money for employee healthcare, according to The Hill.

If confirmed, Scalia will replace Alexander Acosta.

Acosta resigned last week after intense public scrutiny over his role in approving a 2007 non-prosecution agreement with convicted sex abuser and multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein. Acosta's last day on the job is 19 July. Deputy Secretary of Labor Patrick Pizzella will take over as acting secretary of labor until a new secretary is confirmed.

Federal prosecutors in the state of New York indicted Epstein on Monday on charges of running a sex-trafficking operation that lured dozens of underage girls to sex parties in his lavish New York residence and his estate in Florida between 2002-2005.

Acosta earlier defended a non-prosecution agreement he had approved over ten years ago for Epstein, noting that he put Epstein behind bars and ensured that he was registered as a sex offender, while providing his victims with the means to seek restitution and protect the public.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, as well as several Democratic presidential candidates called on Acosta to resign in connection with his role in the Epstein plea deal, criticized as too lenient.