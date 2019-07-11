Acosta Sticks to Script as Media Points Out Holes in Sex Scandal Story

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by David Rosen, author of "Sex, Sin & Subversion: The Transformation of 1950s New York’s Forbidden into America’s New Normal"; and Nicole Roussell, Sputnik news analyst and producer.

Since Monday, we’ve been staying on top of the Jeffrey Epstein story. Epstein, 66, is at the centre of a case involving sex-trafficking and conspiracy charges.

He was charged on Monday with bringing girls as young as 14 to his homes in Manhattan, New York, and Palm Beach, Florida, for sex. He is also accused of paying some of them to recruit other girls, also underage.

Epstein has pleaded not guilty. He was indicted by a federal grand jury in New York more than a decade after the top federal prosecutor in Miami — Alexander Acosta, now US President Donald Trump’s labor secretary — signed off on a plea deal involving similar allegations that was kept secret from Epstein's accusers until it had been finalized in court.

I said on Monday that we would continue to peel back the layers of this onion, and that the process would bring us to tears. And it continues to do so. Now there’s a new Epstein accuser. According to NBC News, Jennifer Araoz says she was recruited outside her New York City high school to provide sexual massages to the wealthy financier and that he raped her when she was 15 years old. The deeper they dig, the more questions arise.

There are attempts ongoing to revive the Russiagate story. The US Department of Justice's Inspector General is preparing to present his findings on the Russia inquiry, and it seems like it’s not going to be pretty for the FBI. What does this mean going forward?

GUESTS:

Nicole Roussell — Sputnik news analyst and producer.

David Rosen — Author of "Sex, Sin & Subversion: The Transformation of 1950s New York’s Forbidden into America’s New Normal." He can be found at www.DavidRosenWrites.com.

Ray McGovern — Former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Peace.

Mark Sleboda — International affairs and security analyst.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com