12:41 GMT +312 July 2019
    The Critical Hour

    Former FL State Attorney Contradicts Acosta's Account, Will Others Join the Fray?

    The Critical Hour
    Wilmer Leon
    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Nicole Roussell, Sputnik news analyst and producer.

    Regarding former US Attorney in Florida and current US Labor Secretary Alex Acosta's Wednesday statements about how he handled Jeffrey Epstein's plea deal in 2007, former Florida State Attorney Barry Krischer says, "If Mr. Acosta was truly concerned with the State's case and felt he had to rescue the matter, he would have moved forward with the 53-page indictment that his own office drafted. Instead, Mr. Acosta brokered a secret plea deal that resulted in a Non-Prosecution Agreement in violation of the Crime Victim's Rights Act." Why would Acosta take such a public position that is easily refuted by the facts?

    US President Donald Trump will announce an executive action to add a citizenship question to the 2020 US Census. The announcement comes as the president exhibits frustration over the Supreme Court decision blocking the Trump administration from adding the question, ruling that his administration failed to provide adequate justification for it. Multiple legal battles over the question are still playing out in lower courts. Will this set up an Article I – Congressional vs Article II – Executive Constitutional struggle?

    An article in MintPress News by Ociel Alí López, titled "Norway, Bachelet, and the Twilight of Guaido's Insurrection," offers great analysis of what's happening in Venezuela. He states, "[Juan] Guaido’s uprising is going through its terminal phrase. He does not yet appear to have reached his end as leader, as he still produces and consolidates an important consensus among the opposition. What has decisively failed is his attempt to form a government without elections with the backing of the hawks in Washington." What's going on here?  

    The Central Intelligence Agency's most secret “War on Terror” operation was the "rendition, detention, interrogation" (RDI) program, a nine-year covert effort which saw scores of prisoners flown around the globe to be tortured at undisclosed sites. The Rendition Project began a major effort to trace the history of the RDI program and has now released a 400-page report entitled "CIA Torture Unredacted." It is the first time that the entirety of the CIA's detention program has been systematically revealed.

    There are four liberal, freshmen, Democratic congresswomen known as “the Squad.” Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Ilhan Omar (MN), Rashida Tlaib (MI) and Ayanna Pressley (MA). The four are struggling with what they perceive to be House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s moves to isolate them in recent weeks. Pelosi has made at least half a dozen remarks dismissing the group or their so-called far-left proposals on the environment and health care. Most recently she scorned their lonely opposition to the party’s approval of the emergency border bill last month. Is this evidence that the Democratic leadership is not really about change? Is Pelosi trying to maintain the status quo?

    President Trump has directed US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to conduct a mass roundup of migrant families that have received deportation orders, an operation that is likely to begin with predawn raids in major US cities on Sunday. The “family op,” as it is referred to at ICE and the Department of Homeland Security, is slated to target up to 2,000 families in as many as 10 cities, including Houston, Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles and other major immigration destinations, said officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the law enforcement operation.

    GUESTS:

    Nicole Roussell — Sputnik news analyst and producer.  

    Keisha Morris — Census & Mass Incarceration Project Manager at Common Cause.

    Kevin Zeese — Co-editor of Popular Resistance.  

    Teresa M. Lundy — Government affairs and public relations specialist and principal of TML Communications, LLC.  

    John Kiriakou — Co-host of Loud and Clear on Radio Sputnik.  

    Jackie Luqman — Co-editor-in-chief of Luqman Nation and the co-host of the Facebook livestream "Coffee, Current Events & Politics."  

