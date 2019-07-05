Twitter In Uproar Over Uber Glitch Sending Drivers To Final Destinations Before Passengers

App glitches are a common complaint for both drivers and users of the popular ride share service. The company often takes months to respond to complaints ranging from bugs to abusive drivers not being punished for physically assaulting riders.

Uber drivers and users have been reporting a peculiar glitch in the Uber software which sends drivers to requested destinations before they have picked up passengers.

The problem affected the Uber Driver app, the version of the app used by drivers rather than passengers, reported Business Insider on Friday.

Frustrated passengers expressed their annoyance on Twitter.

One customer said their driver had driven halfway the wrong way for the third time in a day.

My uber driver called me saying there a glitch for the driver app where it reverses your pickup/dropoff location.



She really drove halfway the wrong direction for the 3rd time today.



I would just drive off a cliff — BoofmasterFlex (@Japakneegro) July 3, 2019

One disgruntled passenger said that they had to “emergency chauffer” their husband to the airport due to the glitch.

@Uber_Support I just had to emergency chauffeur my husband to the airport because your app glitch kept switching his pickup and drop off locations. Had to cancel two rides. Who do we contact to sort this out? — Rachel Kwan (@rejkw) July 3, 2019

Another simply tweeted the clown emoji in response to the company's apparent unconcern for the glitch.

@Uber literally is sending drivers to my drop off destination and not to my pickup location although it says they’re on their way. 🤡😂 — Lil 🅱️ooler 🏁 (@JxstMeech) July 4, 2019

Another user shockingly said that they had reported being physically assaulted by their driver.

I have been waiting for weeks for a response to one of their drivers hitting me, good luck — Simon Evans (@Serevans666) July 4, 2019

An Australian sexual ethnographer sarcastically blamed the company for potentially getting her fired.

I love that @Uber are going to get me fired. Their app is glitching and has sent two drivers to my destination instead of my pick up point. I'm super late for work. Have luggage so I can't get PT. Taxis are almost non existent here. I'm so anxious I could puke. @Uber_Support — Siren Vandoll 🌹 (@thesensiren) July 3, 2019

Someone tweeted in immense frustration, asking what was going on.

What is going on with the app @Uber? Drivers keep trying to pick me up at my destination instead of my pickup point! — JoeTampa (@JoeTampa) July 3, 2019

@Uber_Support I just spent 20 minutes waiting for Uber and when he finally “arrives” he actually is at the destination rather than the pickup point. I think you need to hit that “rollback” button for whatever you released today. — Niccolo Maisto (@nmaisto) July 3, 2019

​One user told Uber to "roll back" whatever change was made that led to the glitch.

One Uber driver voiced his vexation with the company saying he originally believed the problem was a passenger making a mistake only to discover his own employer at fault.

#Uber bug sending drivers to destinations before picking up passenger https://t.co/3M8IaaDRx6



YES, and that cost me 1% in cancellations this past week. I thought it was a rider making a mistake in entering locations, but it was Uber. Thanks Uber. — MLB (@marty_blick) July 5, 2019

Uber responded to complaints telling drivers to restart their app while promising to have the glitch fixed as soon as possible.

Sorry to hear about the trouble in your app, @rejkw. First, we suggest restarting your app. If this doesn’t work, reset the network setting and reinstall the Uber app. Log back in and check for software updates. Please let us know if this does not resolve your issue. — Uber Support (@Uber_Support) July 3, 2019

A spokesperson for Uber told Business Insider that the issue was a result of an interruption in service.

"The team worked quickly to resolve and ensure riders and drivers' trips returned to a five star experience," the representative told Business Insider.