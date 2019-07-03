Register
01:43 GMT +303 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the winner of a Democratic Congressional primary in New York, talks to the media, Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in New York. Ocasio-Cortez, 28, upset U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley in Tuesday's election.

    ‘She Lost All Credibility’: AOC Blasted For Misleading CBP Facilities Conditions Reports

    © AP Photo / Mark Lennihan
    US
    Get short URL
    303

    The controversial Dem Representative was criticized both by acting and former US officials for “intentionally misinforming the American public”, as well as by a group of pastors who traveled to border detention facilities to get a first-hand account of conditions.

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the New York Democratic Representative, is under attack from many sides for her reports regarding allegedly inhumane conditions in Customs and Border Protection detention facilities, a Fox News report says.

    Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, the president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference and an advisor for three US presidents on immigration reform, traveled to the detention facilities at US-Mexico border with a group of pastors and what they saw there was “drastically different” from AOC’s reports.

    “I read the reports, saw the news clips. I just wanted to see what was actually happening in order to better enable our efforts to find a fair and a just solution to our broken immigration system," Rodriguez said, according to Fox. “To my surprise, I saw something drastically different from the stories I’ve been hearing in our national discourse. Even as a veteran of immigration advocacy in the US, I was shocked at the misinformation of the crisis at the border."

    According to Rodriguez, his group found “no soiled diapers, no deplorable conditions and no lack of basic necessities.” He said that the border agents denied staging the facilities in response to negative press coverage. Some agents told Rodriguez that a number of sources speaking about facilities’ condition “never toured the areas of the facility”. 

    The Washington Examiner report said that AOC refused to tour the entire facility, opting instead to stay with a detained illegal immigrant family in a holding area.

    The Dem Representative was blasted by Tom Homan, former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) director, who ridiculed AOC’s claims that the detained illegal immigrants – including women and children – were forced to “drink out of the toilets.” 

    “They are not drinking out of the toilet—no Border Patrol agent is going to make anyone drink out of the toilet,” the official told Fox News. “It’s just ridiculous on its face.”

    He explained that the detention facilities are fitted with sanitary devices that combine a sink and a toilet in one unit. Such combined sanitary devices are widely used in US prisons, as their design is specifically aimed at saving space and minimizing suicides.

    “You’re drinking out of the same apparatus, the same piece of equipment, but there are two separate water lines—one going to the commode, one going to the sink,” Homan explained.

    He acknowledged that detention facilities are jails by design and were not built to accommodate lots of women and children. That’s why CBP is begging for the Congress to provide more funding, so that “these families can be moved into a proper facility with proper care.”

    Homan alleged that the Democratic lawmaker was “clearly, intentionally misinforming the American public.”

    “She’s lost all credibility,” he told Fox.

    Brian Hastings, chief of law enforcement operations at US Border Patrol, also condemned the Representative’s reports.

    “We don’t treat people that way. We provide fresh water. We provide food. We provide sanitary items as well as items for bathing and personal hygiene,” he said.

    An anonymous Department of Homeland Security told Fox News, however, that the problem is that CBP facilities “are not equipped for the sheer volume of people.”

    “[US Department of Health and Human Services] is backed up with children, so there is a real backlog at the CBP facilities there,” the official said. “It’s a real problem. The supplemental funding will help, but it’s a band-aid on a much bigger problem.”

    After her visit to the facilities, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez posted a number of tweets alleging that CBP agents were “physically & sexually threatening” towards her, confiscated her phone and were all armed, despite the Representative being 5’4”, alleging that CBP agents were “upset [she] exposed their inhumane behaviour.”

    Earlier media reports indicated that CBP agents are packing guns because they expect riots to break out at any moment due to overcrowding.

    Ocasio-Cortez said the agents forced women to drink out of the toilets in front of the members of the Congress, alleging that was the agent’s “good” behaviour and implying that, without visitors, the detained illegal immigrants are subject to even worse treatment.

    CBP agents said that the lawmaker was acting aggressively at them.

    “She comes out screaming at our agents, right at the beginning [of the tour] ... Crying and screaming and yelling," one witness told Fox. “The agents, they wanted to respond, but they held back because she’s a congressional delegate. But when you have someone yelling at you in a threatening manner … They were like, ‘Hey, you need to kinda step back.’”

    US Border Protection is scrambling to stop record-high numbers of migrants entering the US illegally, with the agency’s officials repeatedly calling on Congress for more funding. Republicans’ push for more money was met with resistance from Democrats who oppose the crackdown on migration. 

    Earlier last month, the two parties struck a deal to provide approximately $4.6 billion to the border, with the larger portion of the money going to humanitarian aid for detained migrants and a smaller part to fund the CBP. The bill was signed by US President Donald Trump on Monday.

    Related:

    Immigration & Healthcare Take Front Stage In Democratic Debate, Tonight Round Two
    ‘Many Immigrants Would be Afraid’: US Supreme Court Blocks Census Citizenship Question
    Trump’s War Against Immigrants Rages On
    Trump Postpones ICE Raids on Illegal Immigrants on Dem Leader Pelosi’s Plea – Report
    Tags:
    illegal immigrants, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Group of Friends Pose for a Sefie in Cape Town
    Sexy, Sexier, the Sexiest: Top Nations 2019 Poll Finds to Be Hot
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse