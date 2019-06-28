‘End of That Race!’: Trump Slams Dems for Supporting Health Care Coverage for Illegal Immigrants

President Trump blasted the contestants in the second Democratic presidential debate on Thursday for raising their hands when asked if they would support a health care plan that would cover undocumented immigrants.

Trump wrote on Twitter while in Japan that he was furious over the idea of giving illegal undocumented migrants unlimited healthcare along with American citizens.

“How about taking care of American Citizens first!? That’s the end of that race!” he tweeted.

Trump stayed largely quiet during the first Democratic presidential debate on Wednesday night, mostly expressing his opinion on the debates in just one tweet that read “BORING!” The tweet referred to the first day of debate which featured Democratic hopefuls Mayor Bill de Blasio, Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Beto O’Rourke.