Ocasio-Cortez’s Dramatic Border Protest Revealed to Be in Empty Parking Lot

Clutching her face in despair and weeping, photos of Senator Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seemingly show her strong reaction to a horrific scene of US migrant detention, however, it turned out that these photos were shot in an empty parking lot.

Photos with different angles showed a massive empty road and parking lot on the other side of the fence that was used in a photo to indicate the insecurity of migrants in tent-cities on the Southern US border in Texas a year ago.

The photos were not published until Monday, yet they came hot on the heels of the scandal surrounding AOC’s insistence that border detention facilities are “concentration camps.” The initial shots seem almost carefully selected to avoid showing what was on the other side of the chain-link fence, and Ocasio-Cortez re-shared them with a caption “I’ll never forget this, because it was the moment I saw with my own eyes that the America I love was becoming a nation that steals refugee children from their parents & caged them.”

I’ll never forget this, because it was the moment I saw with my own eyes that the America I love was becoming a nation that steals refugee children from their parents,& caged them.



More kids died after this. To date, no one has been held accountable.



We need to save these kids. https://t.co/HhdMqc5zML — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 25, 2019

The photos, however, show a couple of cars, some trees, and a few street lamps visible on the other side, but not so much in terms of “caged refugee children,” making it easy for netizens to make jokes about the staged event.

