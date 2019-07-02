Register
02 July 2019
    Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif

    Four Buildings Evacuated in California After Sarin Reportedly Detected in Facebook Mail Facility

    © AP Photo / Ben Margot
    US
    0 20

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Four buildings at a Facebook mailing facility in the US state of California were evacuated after a suspicious package was found containing a potentially dangerous substance, Facebook spokesman Anthony Harrison said in a statement.

    Earlier in the day, media reported that, according to Menlo Park fire district officials, a machine at the facility alerted employees that the package could contain the nerve agent Sarin.

    "This morning, a package delivered to one of our mail rooms was deemed suspicious", Harrison said on Monday. "We evacuated four buildings and are conducting a thorough investigation in coordination with local authorities. Authorities have not yet identified the substance found. As of now, three of the evacuated buildings have been cleared for repopulation".

    Harrison added that more information will be shared when it becomes available. Fire officials noted earlier that two employees may have been exposed to the substance.

    CNN reported, citing Menlo Park Fire Marshal Jon Johnston, that no staffers were exposed to the substance.

    Sarin is an extremely volatile nerve agent due to its ability to quickly evaporate from liquid to a gas. A person can be exposed to Sarin through skin contact, eye contact, or by breathing.

