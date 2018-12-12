Facebook Buildings in Menlo Park Evacuated Over Bomb Threat

The police is investigating a bomb threat in one of Facebook's buildings in Menlo Park in the San Francisco Bay Area of California, the United States, after it was evacuated, local media reported.

The police responded to a bomb threat that forced an evacuation of at least one building on the Facebook campus. The police reportedly received an anonymous phone call on the bomb threat.

🔴 BREAKING NEWS | Autoridades estadounidenses evacuan sede central de FACEBOOK en Menlo Park, California por amenaza de bombapic.twitter.com/Lf5nh4EkHC — el Pulp0 (@elPULP0) December 12, 2018

Al menos uno de los edificios del campus de #Facebook en Menlo Park, California, Estados Unidos, está siendo evacuado por una amenaza de bomba. pic.twitter.com/3RTd2H1LyQ — ᵗᵃʲᵒᵈᵉ 20k🌐 (@TAJODE) December 12, 2018

​​A company spokesman later said that Facebook was looking into a bomb threat at its headquarters campus in Menlo Park, Reuters reported.

The spokesman also said that several buildings were evacuated.