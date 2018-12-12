Facebook Buildings in Menlo Park Evacuated Over Bomb Threat

The police responded to a bomb threat that forced an evacuation of at least one building on the Facebook campus. The police reportedly received an anonymous phone call on the bomb threat.
READ MORE: Three Dead, Many Injured After Shooting at Christmas Market in France — Police
🔴 BREAKING NEWS | Autoridades estadounidenses evacuan sede central de FACEBOOK en Menlo Park, California por amenaza de bombapic.twitter.com/Lf5nh4EkHC— el Pulp0 (@elPULP0) December 12, 2018
Al menos uno de los edificios del campus de #Facebook en Menlo Park, California, Estados Unidos, está siendo evacuado por una amenaza de bomba. pic.twitter.com/3RTd2H1LyQ— ᵗᵃʲᵒᵈᵉ 20k🌐 (@TAJODE) December 12, 2018
A company spokesman later said that Facebook was looking into a bomb threat at its headquarters campus in Menlo Park, Reuters reported.
The spokesman also said that several buildings were evacuated.
All comments
Show new comments (0)