US Government Plans to 'Rip & Replace' All Huawei Telecom Tech in Country

Earlier, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order that barred all Huawei telecommunications equipment from the country claiming that it poses a national security risk due to alleged ties between the Chinese government and Huawei, which the latter repeatedly denied.

US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Commissioner Geoffrey Starks has shared plans of the US government to extend a crackdown on Huawei and other Chinese telecom giants like ZTE in an interview with CNET. FCC suggests going beyond banning them from the US and offers to "rip" out their equipment that is currently used by the American carriers and replacing it with "safe" analogues.

It's yet unclear how exactly a "rip and replace" policy will go, namely how Huawei-using carriers will be determined and whether or not they will get a refund for the necessity to buy new equipment due to a policy shift in Washington. Starks believes carriers would be funded to help them buy replacements, but admitted that there has been no solid decision on the move or even an agreement on funds that Washington will be ready to allocate for that cause.

© REUTERS / ALY SONG A Huawei company logo is seen at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Asia 2019 in Shanghai, China June 11, 2019

Starks admitted that the FCC doesn't know the scale of the "problem" yet, but said that Huawei's equipment is mostly used by rural carriers, who opted for it due to cheaper prices. The commissioner indicated that the FCC will be gathering experts and industry representatives to not only determine the extent of Huawei and "similar" companies' presence in US networks, but also to understand what types equipment or software pose a national security "threat".

When asked about the nature of this alleged threat coming from the Chinese tech giant, Starks brought up an unspecified report from Europe, but failed to give any details.

"There have been reports that in Europe folks have identified software code that was in Chinese equipment that they considered to be risky. So that's the general nature of some of the threats that we've seen right now", he said.

Previously, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order, which banned Huawei's equipment from the US soil and also prohibited American firms from providing technologies to the Chinese tech giant. The move forced Google to cease Android support for all future Huawei devices and some chip-makers, such as Intel, Qualcomm and even British ARM, to cut ties with the company.

Huawei slammed the US decision, once again refuting its claims of company's ties to the Chinese government, which Huawei allegedly helps to spy on equipment users. The Chinese tech giant filed a complaint against the actions of Washington, while Beijing passed new state guidelines, which enable the government to ban any foreign equipment, deemed a threat to the national security.