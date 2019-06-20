Putin Says US Crackdown on Huawei Aimed at Deterring China's Development

The Trump administration has stepped up its efforts to choke off Chinese tech giant Huawei in recent months, effectively cutting it off from American technology.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has asserted that the United States seeks to contain China's development by attacking one of its biggest companies, Huawei.

Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum earlier this month, Vladimir Putin described the US crackdown on Huawei as an attempt to "force it out of the global market" and "the first technological war of the coming digital era.”

Last month, the Trump administration banned US companies from selling parts and components to the Shenzhen-based firm without government consent, identifying it as a national security threat.

