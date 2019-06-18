ICE to Begin Removing ‘Millions’ of Illegal Immigrants Next Week - Trump

US President Donald Trump said Monday on Twitter that the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will soon "begin the process of removing the millions of illegal" migrants from the United States.

Trump also stressed that Mexico was "doing a very good job of stopping people" long before they get to the US border.

....long before they get to our Southern Border. Guatemala is getting ready to sign a Safe-Third Agreement. The only ones who won’t do anything are the Democrats in Congress. They must vote to get rid of the loopholes, and fix asylum! If so, Border Crisis will end quickly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 18 июня 2019 г.

Thousands of migrants have marched to the Mexican border with the United States in the past couple of years in hope of getting asylum, prompting President Donald Trump to declare a national emergency to secure funds to build a border wall.

Back in May, Trump threatened Mexico with trade tariffs in a bid to press its southern neighbor to alleviate the immigration crisis.

The two states reached an agreement in early June on immigration after lengthy talks. Trump said that he would "indefinitely suspend" the tariffs following the talks.

As part of the US-Mexican agreement on immigration measures, Mexico announced the deployment of 6,000 National Guard troops throughout the country and to its southern border with Guatemala to respond to the inflow of illegal immigrants wanting to reach the United States.

According to the text of a joint bilateral declaration published by the US State Department, Mexico will also work on dismatling human smuggling networks.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said last week that his country would likely have lost the trade war with the United States that could have erupted if Trump had made good on his threat to impose new tariffs on Mexican goods.