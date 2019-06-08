Register
    A migrant jumps the border fence to get into the U.S. side to San Diego, Calif., from Tijuana, Mexico, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019

    US, Mexico Commit to Boost Coordination for Better Border Protection - Joint Declaration

    © AP Photo / Daniel Ochoa de Olza
    US
    According to the joint US-Mexico declaration released Friday, Mexico pledges to take unprecedented steps to curb illegal migration and to dismantle human smuggling organizations.

    The document green-lights the deportation of asylum seekers from the US back to Mexico to await adjudication. Asylum seekers who return from the US will be offered jobs and educational opportunities in Mexico, according to the document.

    "Mexico will take unprecedented steps to increase enforcement to curb irregular migration, to include the deployment of its National Guard throughout Mexico, giving priority to its southern border. Mexico is also taking decisive action to dismantle human smuggling and trafficking organizations as well as their illicit financial and transportation networks", the declaration, released by the US State Department late on Friday, read.

    "The United States and Mexico commit to strengthen bilateral cooperation, including information sharing and coordinated actions to better protect and secure our common border", the declaration added.

    Mexico will also kick off a deployment of its National Guard troops next week throughout the country with a priority on its southern border, according to the declaration.

    Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Friday that the reached deal is a "fair balance" between the two countries, adding that the agreement will allow to create a prosperous and safe Central America.

    US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, in turn, said Friday that Washington is looking forward to work with Mexico to curb illegal migration.

    Immigrants walk along the rail tracks after getting off a train during their journey toward the US-Mexico border in Ixtepec, southern Mexico
    © East News / Eduardo Verdugo/AP/MXEV115
    Ex-Daesh Fighter Reveals Terror Plot to Infiltrate US Through Mexico
    Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said that the United States and Mexico had reached a "signed agreement" under which Washington would suspend introducing trade the trade duties while Mexico City would take strong measure to curb illegal migration at the border.

    Ebrard has confirmed that the United States would not impose trade tariffs.

    "US will not introduce tariffs on Monday. Thank you to everyone who has supported us, meaning the greatness of Mexico", Ebrard wrote on Twitter late on Friday.

    Trump has vowed for months to stop the influx of illegal migrants from Central America through the Mexican border.

    Last week, Trump said Washington would impose a 5 percent tariff on all goods imported from Mexico beginning on June 10, adding that the duties would go up to 25 percent by October unless the US southern neighbor alleviated the illegal immigration crisis. The countries subsequently engaged in talks to resolve their tensions.

