Register
01:39 GMT +306 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants reportedly attempting to storm U.S.-Mexico border

    US Apprehended 130,000 Migrants at Southwest Border With Mexico in May - CBP

    © Photo: Blak Stone
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US authorities apprehended more than 130,000 migrants at the nation’s Southwest Border with Mexico in May, the highest number in 13 years, according to data released on Wednesday by the Customs and Border Protection.

    "In May, 132,887 people were apprehended between ports of entry on the Southwest Border, compared with 99,304 in the month of April and 92,840 in March", the Customs and Border Protection.

    READ MORE: Mexico Will Demand That US Stops Flow of Weapons to Criminal Cartels — Reports

    May apprehensions marked the highest monthly total in 13 years, Customs and Border Protection officials said. The total included 84,542 family units and 11,507 unaccompanied minors.

    Central American migrants begin their morning trek as part of a thousands-strong caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, as they face the Pico de Orizaba volcano upon departure from Cordoba, Veracruz state, Mexico, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. A big group of Central Americans pushed on toward Mexico City from a coastal state Monday, planning to exit a part of the country that has long been treacherous for migrants seeking to get to the United States.
    © AP Photo/ Marco Ugarte
    Another Caravan of Central American Migrants Sets Off North - Reports
    During May alone, the Customs and Border Protection said it apprehended 49 large groups, including a group of 1,045 last week in the city of El Paso.

    The numbers were released shortly before a meeting between Vice President Mike Pence and Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard to discuss Mexico's role in halting the migration.

    President Donald Trump is threatening to impose a 5 percent duty on all Mexican imports unless the government halts the flow of migrants, most from the Central American nations of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

    READ MORE: Mexico Hopes to Prevent Trump-Proposed Tariffs in Eleventh-Hour Talks

    US law requires family units and unaccompanied minors who cross the border illegally and ask for political asylum to be released in the United States while their cases are processed by overburdened immigration courts — a process that can take years.

    Related:

    US Police Investigate Major Explosion Near Roswell New Mexico - Reports (VIDEO)
    Mexico Will Demand That US Stops Flow of Weapons to Criminal Cartels - Reports
    Mexico Hopes to Prevent Trump-Proposed Tariffs in Eleventh-Hour Talks
    Republican Lawmakers Call on Trump to Drop Mexico Tariff War
    Mexico Privately Warns US Against Tariff War – Report
    Tags:
    border, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Mexico, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tourists Visit Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant
    Welcome to Exclusion Zone: Tourists Flock to Chernobyl Amid HBO Series' Success
    Lying in London
    Lying in London
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse