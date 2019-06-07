Giuliani to Exit Trump Legal Team - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani plans to leave his position after he finishes working on the legal fallout generated by Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, local media reported on Thursday.

Asked by the Washington Examiner whether he plans to retain his position as Trump's attorney, Giuliani said "probably not".

He added, however, that he may continue working if the president asks him. "Depends on if I'm needed", Giuliani said.

Giuliani has been a key Trump strategist and spokesman since taking the position on his team in April 2018. Guiliani has been heavily involved in representing Trump before US Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York and the New York Attorney General's office, where the prosecutors are reviewing evidence presented at the Mueller report.

Giuliani told the newspaper that he is "following up on evidence concerning [the] creation of the false narrative" that Trump campaign colluded with Russia. He recently suggested that Ukraine may be behind the efforts to create a collusion narrative.

Russia has repeatedly denied any claims of interference in the US political system, saying the allegations were made up to excuse the election loss of Donald Trump's 2016 opponent Hillary Clinton, as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.