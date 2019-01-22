Giuliani Tries to Distance Himself From Statement on Trump Tower Moscow Talks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tried to walk back a recent statement concerning talks between Trump and his former attorney Michael Cohen about plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

Giuliani said on NBC on Sunday that discussions about a proposed Trump Tower Moscow project may have lasted up until election day in 2016.

"My recent statements about discussions during the 2016 campaign between Michael Cohen and then-candidate Donald Trump about a potential Trump Moscow ‘project’ were hypothetical and not based on conversations I had with the president. My comments did not represent the actual timing or circumstances of any such discussions", Giuliani said as quoted by Politico.

Cohen, who pleaded guilty to financial offences, previously said that conversations about the skyscraper project had ended in January 2016. BuzzFeed reported last week, citing unnamed law enforcement officials, that Trump personally directed Cohen to lie to Congress about the talks. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the US president called BuzzFeed story "phony".