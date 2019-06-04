Prosecutor Charging Navy SEAL With War Crimes Removed from Court by US Judge

The lead prosecutor in the court-martial of a US Navy SEAL charged with war crimes was ordered removed from the case on Monday by a military judge for electronically tracking email communications of defence lawyers without a warrant, a Navy spokesman said, cited by Reuters.

Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, 39, a decorated career military veteran, is due to go on trial on 10 June in a case that has drawn the attention of US President Donald Trump, Reuters reported Monday.

Gallagher is reportedly charged with murdering a wounded Daesh militant in his custody, and with attempted murder in the wounding of two unarmed civilians — a school girl and elderly man — shot from a sniper's perch.

Gallagher has pleaded not guilty to all charges, including obstructing justice in the case, which stems from his latest tour of duty in Mosul, Iraq, in 2017. If convicted, Gallagher could face life in prison, accroding to Reuters.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW