Register
05:14 GMT +309 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This file photo taken on November 23, 2015 shows the building of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, The Netherlands

    Russian Envoy: ICC Won't Revive Reputation After Dropping US War Crimes Probe

    © AFP 2019 / Martijn Beekman
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Moscow doubts that the ICC will be able to restore its reputation in light of the court's recent decision to drop a probe into allegations of US war crimes in Afghanistan, Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gennady Kuzmin said during a UN Security Council meeting on Libya.

    On 12 April, the International Criminal Court (ICC) dropped a probe into possible US war crimes in Afghanistan just weeks after Trump administration officials threatened to sanction and prosecute ICC judges. The ICC chamber argued that because Washington is unlikely to cooperate, a probe would not serve the "interests of justice", despite the evidence that war crimes had likely been committed.

    "For those who still naively believe in the shining image of the ICC as a champion of justice, I would recommend that you look at the decision of the judges from the 12th of April this year […] My fear that after such an elegant verdict describing the ‘interests of justice’ as the ICC understands it, it will never be able to restore its reputation. With this judicial policy the investigation in respect of Libya will hardly be able to achieve any credible results", Kuzmin said on Wednesday.

    READ MORE: Sudan's Civilian Gov't to Decide If Bashir to Be Handed Over to ICC – Council

    Earlier, ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda told the UNSC that the ICC may explore cases of violence against migrants in Libya. Bensouda’s appearance at UN headquarters in New York was noteworthy amid concerns of her ability to enter the country after the State Department revoked her visa in early April.

    US soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team, fire mortars at known enemy firing positions from a base in the Pech River Valley in Afghanistan's Kunar province, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2009.
    © AP Photo / David Guttenfelder
    Trump Hails IСС Refusal to Probe US for War Crimes in Afghanistan
    Kuzmin said the ICC will likely prioritize the "interests of justice" in its investigations in Libya over the interests of victims and the severity of crimes.

    In particular, Kuzmin said that the Court has now the right to not begin an investigation if it has doubts about the viability of a probe, given the lack of cooperation of interested parties and the pressure of sanctioning against the ICC members.

    Additionally, the ICC may not start an investigation if it experiences budget shortages, Kuzmin said.

    "Each year the ICC becomes an ever less significant factor on the international arena. There is no momentum in its investigations, no results", Kuzmin added.

    READ MORE: Damascus Accuses US and Its Allies of War Crimes in Syria

    In April, the ICC rejected a request by Bensouda to launch an inquiry into allegations of war crimes committed by the US military in Afghanistan after the announcement by Washington in March to utilize economic sanctions and visa restrictions against ICC officials for recommending such an investigation. The crimes were related to US military and intelligence personnel’s activities inside Afghanistan and CIA-run black sites in Europe since 2003.

    US. army soldiers stand next a military vehicle in the town of Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq, December 27, 2016
    © REUTERS / Ammar Awad
    'Bloodthirsty & Reckless': Decorated US Navy SEAL Under Investigation for Committing War Crimes in Iraq
    Earlier in April, Bensouda’s Office confirmed that her visa to enter the United States had been revoked. However, the prosecutor was able to come to UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday to brief the Security Council on the situation in Libya under an agreement between the United States and the UN.

    The ICC received more than 1 million statements from Afghans who say they were victims of war crimes at the hands of the Taliban, Afghan forces, terrorists, warlords, and international forces including US personnel, several media outlets reported last February.

    READ MORE: Secret Inquiry: Australia's SAS Soldiers Questioned Over Alleged War Crimes

    Related:

    Shhh! No Speaking About US War Crimes
    US SEALs Chief Accused of War Crimes in Iraq: Was There a Cover-Up?
    UN Mechanism on War Crimes Probe Hinders Intra-Syrian Dialogue - Damascus
    Assange's Treatment 'Appalling' Given His Efforts to Expose War Crimes - UK MP
    Trump Hails IСС Refusal to Probe US for War Crimes in Afghanistan
    Tags:
    reputation, probe, war crimes, International Criminal Court (ICC), UN, Gennady Kuzmin, Afghanistan, Libya, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Zagitova & Medvedeva Make the List of ISU Top Figure Skaters
    Russia's Zagitova & Medvedeva Make the List of ISU Top Figure Skaters
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse