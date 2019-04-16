Sudan's Civilian Gov't to Decide If Bashir to Be Handed Over to ICC – Council

"It is up to an elected people’s government and not the transitional military council whether to hand him over to the ICC," the council’s member, Jalal Deen Sheikh, was quoted as saying by Egypt’s Masrawy news website on his trip to Ethiopia.
Rallies in Sudan, which have been going on since December 2018, were initially caused by the rise in bread prices, but protesters later changed their demands and called for the resignation of Sudanese President Omar Bashir.
The Hague-based court has been trying for years to get Bashir extradited to face war crime charges for atrocities he allegedly committed in Darfur in the 2000s.
