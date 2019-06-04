Nature of US-China Trade Talks Misrepresented by Beijing - US Treasury, USTR

The US trade representative and the Department of Treasury issued a joint statement on US - China trade negotiations, responding to the China "White Paper," which was published by Beijing on 2 June and that blamed the US for failure in bilateral trade talks.

The US expressed its "disappointment" regarding the "White Paper" issued by China on Sunday, noting that the latter and other public statements made by China — are a choice "to pursue a blame game misrepresenting the nature and history of trade negotiations between the two countries".

According to the Office of the US Trade Representative, "President Trump is committed to taking action to address the unfair trade practices that China has engaged in for decades, which have contributed to persistent and unsustainable trade deficits, almost $420 billion last year, and have caused severe harm to American workers, farmers, ranchers, and businesses".

