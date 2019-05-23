European Stocks Tumble Amid PM May Leadership Bid, Brexit, US-China Trade War

The news comes as Asian stocks slid to four-month lows after investors belive the US-China trade war could spark a tech race between the two superpowers.

European stocks were hit hard on Thursday amid fallout from the US-China trade war and UK prime minister Theresa May's mounting pressures to step down.

Europe-wide STOXX 600 fell 0.8 percent and Germany's DAX index dropped one percent. Auto and mining stocks across Europe also plummeted 2.8 and 1.04 percent, respectively.

British chip designer ARM announced on Wednesday that it would comply with the US blockade on Chinese tech giant Huawei, pushing the tech sector down 1.25 percent.

Regarding Brexit, the London FTSE 100 fell 0.5 percent, affecting the housing market the hardest.

British utility stocks are trading at a growing discount to euro zone peers as investors fear the country's deepening political crisis could trigger a general election that ushers in renationalisation of the industry, worth $76 billion (£59.9 billion). — Dr. John Danson Kiambuthi (@JohnDKiambuthi) May 23, 2019

May's cabinet faces fresh rounds of chaos after Commons leader Andrea Leadsom resigned on late Wednesday over PM May's Brexit plan, sparking outrage across Westminster where many MPs called for May to resign. The Prime Minister is expected to speak with the 1922 Committee on Friday and to announce her resignation.

Cabinet ministers say they can't back PM's new Brexit deal



One told me: 'We are going to push very, very hard to make sure that this does not see the light of day. It's a disaster



'Everyone is just waiting for her to work that out and stand down'https://t.co/9NMNRyKB3S — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) May 22, 2019

The ruling Conservative party lost roughly 1300 councillors and 44 constituencies in early May's local elections across the UK, and MPs have called for May's resignation as voters go to polls for the European elections, where Tories are expected to suffer major losses.

According to reports, No. 10 has not faced such challenges since former PM Margaret Thatcher was forced to resign in 1990 after being advised similarly by the 1922 Committee. Roughly 12 MPs will contest for her position if she steps down, with Andrea Leadsom, Rory Stewart, Boris Johnson, and Esther McVey announcing their bids for the Prime Minister's seat as the Brexit Party is expected to win European elections on Thursday.