15:41 GMT +329 May 2019
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs for a campaign rally from the White House in Washington, U.S., May 20, 2019

    Trump's CNN Foe Acosta Slammed Over Book Claim of POTUS' 'Insanity'

    © REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
    US
    0 16

    CNN’s chief White House correspondent is expected to unveil his new book, which has been described as containing “never-before-revealed stories of this White House’s rejection of truth”, on 11 June.

    In his upcoming book, “The Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to tell the Truth in America”, Jim Acosta mostly refers to various anonymous sources, who allegedly didn’t mince words while describing their boss – President Donald Trump. 

    Acosta, whose press pass to the presidential residence was briefly revoked in November 2018, cites a “senior White House official” as claiming that “the president’s insane”, while a “former White House national security official” is quoted as saying that personnel are not sure POTUS hasn’t been “compromised” by Russia.

    READ MORE: 'CNN S*cks!' WATCH White House Reporter Acosta Booed at Trump Rally

    President Trump, who has previously slammed a host of books about his administration as fiction, has yet to comment on the claims – but will highly likely do so on his all-time favourite micro-blogging platform, Twitter.

    The book, which is expected to be published on 11 June, has already sent Twitter into meltdown, with many netizens saying that they do not trust those journalists who refuse to provide the names of their sources:

    Others sarcastically tweeted that the “insane” part was not news:

    Many said they can’t wait for Trump’s signature savage tweets to roast Acosta and his book:

    The book comes amid bad blood between Acosta and Trump, who has consistently dismissed CNN as “fake news” and accused the network of providing a biased coverage of his administration.

    READ MORE: After More Legal Threats, CNN Says Acosta's Press Pass Restored by White House

    During a regular White House news conference in November 2018, Trump snapped at the CNN correspondent after he refused to give up the microphone and kept bombarding him with questions.

    Jim Acosta of CNN waits to do a live shot following the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    'Dear Diary': Jim Acosta Announces New Book, Gets Mocked on Social Media
    Acosta asked Trump about his use of the word “invasion” while addressing the migrant caravans on the southern border with Mexico and wondered whether Trump was demonising them. The president responded negatively, emphasising that he wanted them to enter the country, but legally.

    The reporter then tried to interrupt him and went ahead with follow-ups, but when Trump said that it was enough, he seemingly ignored him and made continuous attempts to ask another question about the probe into Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 election until a White House staffer took the mic away from him.

    After Acosta finally gave up and took his seat, Trump lashed out at him, saying that CNN “should be ashamed of itself, having you working for them”.

    “You are a rude, terrible person. You shouldn’t be working for CNN… You’re a very rude person”, the president continued.

    Following the public row, Acosta’s press pass to the White House was revoked, but several days later it was fully restored.

    fake news, book, president, POTUS, insanity, white house, reporter, CNN, Jim Acosta, Donald Trump, United States
