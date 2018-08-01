'CNN S*cks!' WATCH White House Reporter Acosta Booed at Trump Rally

Attendees of a "Make America Great Again" rally in Tampa, Florida, gave CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta a harsh welcome during his live shot on Tuesday.

A crowd of President Donald Trump's supporters began booing at Jim Acosta in the middle of a live broadcast with CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer, yelling "liar" and "tell the truth," while they awaited POTUS' arrival at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall. Some had written "CNN sucks" with markers on MAGA signs that were caught on camera.

WATCH: Supporters of President Trump Chant ‘CNN Sucks’ During Jim Acosta’s Live Spot at Florida Rally pic.twitter.com/2fwQQRVsQf — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) 31 июля 2018 г.

“Wolf, just to give you a sense of what’s happening right now, you can hear there is a chorus of boos and other chants from this Trump crowd here in Tampa, Florida they're, saying things like, ‘CNN sucks,’ ‘go home,’ and ‘fake news'. Wolf, obviously all of those things are false. We’re staying right here, we’re going to do our job and report on this rally for all of our viewers tonight,” Acosta told his colleague.

President Trump, who regularly denounces CNN as “fake news,” even refusing to answer a question from Acosta during his European trip in July, retweeted the video.