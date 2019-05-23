WATCH Moment Pilot Ejects From DOOMED F-16 Mid-Flight

A video showing an F-16 jet that crashed near the March Reserve Air Force Base in Los Angeles on 17 May has emerged on YouTube. The footage, shot on a dashboard camera, shows the moment when the fighter jet's pilot ejected from the plane after allegedly realising that it wouldn't be able to land properly.
As was described earlier by witnesses, the jet tilted from side to side until the pilot ejected and flew off to the right, while the plane made another leftward tilt. The F-16 is then seen gaining altitude a bit and then descending again and disappearing from the camera’s view.
READ MORE: WATCH F-16 Fighter Jet Crash Into Warehouse Near Highway in California
The cause of the accident hasn't been announced yet. The jet crashed into a warehouse behind the landing runway. Following the incident, three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries and 10 sought medical attention for fume exposure.
