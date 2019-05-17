WATCH F-16 Fighter Jet Crash Into Warehouse Near Highway in California

Footage recorded by a dashboard camera shows the very moment the plane rams through the roof of a warehouse at the March Air Reserve Base in Southern California.
According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the pilot was able to eject safely from the jet before the crash. There were no people inside the facility at the moment of impact.
ABC 7 reported later that the warplane belonged to the South Dakota Air National Guard in Sioux Falls, while the pilot was with the Air National Guard 144th Fighter Wing.
Video of #F16 moments before it crashed through the roof of a California warehouse. Pilot ejected. pic.twitter.com/cwpY8B0bef— Doug Dunbar (@cbs11doug) May 17, 2019
