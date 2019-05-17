WATCH F-16 Fighter Jet Crash Into Warehouse Near Highway in California

The incident was reportedly triggered by issues with the jet's hydraulic system; however, there is no official information on the cause of the crash so far.

Footage recorded by a dashboard camera shows the very moment the plane rams through the roof of a warehouse at the March Air Reserve Base in Southern California.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the pilot was able to eject safely from the jet before the crash. There were no people inside the facility at the moment of impact.

ABC 7 reported later that the warplane belonged to the South Dakota Air National Guard in Sioux Falls, while the pilot was with the Air National Guard 144th Fighter Wing.