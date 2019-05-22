Register
22 May 2019
    White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks (L) and Chief Strategist Steve Bannon (R) walk to board Marine One as US President Donald Trump departs the White House for Harrisburg, Pensylvannia, where he will hold a rally on the 100th day of his presidency on April 29, 2017 in Washington, DC

    House Judiciary CMTE Subpoenas Ex-WH Aides Hicks, Donaldson Over Mueller Report

    © AFP 2019 / NICHOLAS KAMM
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Anne Donaldson, former deputy to White House Counsel Don McGhan, and former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks have been ordered to provide documents and testify in a US House of Representatives investigation of President Donald Trump, according to subpoenas issued by House Judiciary Committee.

    "The Judiciary Committee’s investigation into obstruction of justice, public corruption and abuse of power by President Trump and his administration will continue", Nadler said on Tuesday. "I have issued these subpoenas today to two critical witnesses who have worked closely with the President".

    Nadler issued the subpoenas just hours after McGhan refused to testify before the Judiciary Committee on Trump’s orders. The US president has vowed to fight all subpoenas by House Democrats as they launch multiple investigations using the report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

    READ MORE: GOP Rep Calls for Trump’s Impeachment, Says Barr Misrepresented Mueller’s Report

    The report cleared Trump and members of his campaign of colluding with Russia during the 2016 presidential election, but also claimed Trump attempted to interfere with the Mueller probe in ten instances. However, US Attorney General has said the evidence offered in the report does not raise to the level of an obstruction of justice offense.

    Former FBI director James Comey speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Ex-FBI Director Comey Claims Trump Could Be Prosecuted Over Mueller Report
    "The redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report documented alarming misconduct and obstruction of justice by President Trump", the Judiciary Committee said in a press release accompanying the subpoenas. "Donaldson and Hicks were critical witnesses to this behavior".

    The subpoenas require Hicks to appear before the Judiciary Committee on 19 June and Donaldson to testify five days later.

    Donaldson’s notes depicting attempts by her former boss, McGhan, to cope with Trump’s demands during the Mueller investigation were cited extensively in Mueller's report.

    READ MORE: McConnell Tells US Democrats 'Case Closed' on Mueller Report, Time to Move On

    Hicks, a longtime adviser and Trump confidante left the White House last year and presently works as communications chief for Fox Corporation, the owner of Fox News.

    U.S. Attorney General William Barr testifies before a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on the proposed budget estimates for the Department of Justice in Washington, U.S. April 10, 2019
    © REUTERS / Erin Scott
    Barr Declines to Testify in US House Hearing on Mueller Report - Nadler
    In addition to public testimony, the Judiciary Committee is demanding that Hicks turn over all documents and records related to an exhaustive list of 36 topics that resembles a point-by-point summary of the 448-page Mueller report.

    Trump cited executive privilege in refusing to let McGhan testify, claiming that the US Constitution’s separation-of-powers doctrine protects internal deliberations by the president and his staff from public disclosure.

    obstruction of justice, Mueller report, House Judiciary Committee, Hope Hicks, Donald Trump, United States
    Votre message a été envoyé!
