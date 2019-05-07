McConnell Tells US Democrats 'Case Closed' on Mueller Report, Time to Move On

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Democrats are going through the stages of grief over Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s conclusion after a two-year investigation that the 2016 Trump campaign did not collude with Russia to win, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday in a speech on the Senate floor.

"Two years of exhaustive investigation and nothing to establish the fanciful conspiracy theory that Democratic politicians and TV talking heads had treated like a forgone conclusion", McConnell said. "They told everyone there had been a conspiracy between Russia and the Trump campaign, yet on this central question the special counsel’s finding is clear – case closed, case closed".

Since the release of Mueller’s report more than six weeks ago, "what we’ve seen is a meltdown" in which Democrats appear to be working through the five stages of grief, McConnell said.

The first stage – denial – was reflected in Democratic anger over Attorney General William Barr’s four-page summary of the report, anger that McConnell characterized as "totally baseless speculation that Attorney General Barr had not quoted the report accurately".

Then came stage No. 2 – anger – which McConnell said reflects the mood of Democrats today.

"Democrats are angry, angry that the facts disappointed, angry that our legal system will not magically undo the 2016 elections, and they’ve opted to channel all their partisan anger onto the attorney general", McConnell said. "They seem to be angrier at Bill Barr for doing his job than [Russian President] Vladimir Putin".

Democrats in the House of Representatives are threatening to hold Barr in contempt for refusing to testify under an unusual set of conditions imposed by House Oversight Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler.

Moreover, six House committees have announced that they will continue investigating Trump based on information in the Mueller report, amid pressure from some Democrats to also find a crime for which President Donald Trump could be removed from office.

"Case Not Closed, Congress Has Duty to Probe Trump For 'Impeachable Offenses'", – Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib tweeted moments before McConnell spoke.

