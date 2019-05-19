Register
08:19 GMT +319 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    File-This March 28, 2017, file photo shows Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., followed by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, leaving a closed-door strategy session with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis. A top aide to President Donald Trump is urging the primary defeat of a conservative House member from Michigan. A tweet Saturday, April 1, 2017, by White House social media director Dan Scavino Jr., comes two days after Trump threatened conservative lawmakers who thwarted a House vote on health care legislation. Scavino targeted Amash, a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus criticized by Trump.

    GOP Rep Calls for Trump’s Impeachment, Says Barr Misrepresented Mueller’s Report

    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    US
    Get short URL
    0 11

    Michigan Republican and member of the House Freedom Caucus Justin Amash accused President Trump of engaging in "impeachable conduct", becoming the first Republican in the House to raise the question of President’s impeachment.

    Amash tweeted on Saturday that the president's actions of potentially obstructing the special counsel investigation warrant impeachment by the House. He also accused Attorney General William Barr of "deliberately misrepresenting" Robert Mueller's report of the investigation's findings.

    In another tweet, he referenced the constitutional language surrounding impeachment — "high crimes and misdemeanors", implying that the president only needs to violate public trust and engage in “careless, abusive, corrupt, or otherwise dishonourable conduct” for Congress to consider his removal.

    Amash concluded by lamenting both parties' apparent hypocrisy and inaction in responding to the Mueller investigation.

    "Few members of Congress even read Mueller’s report; their minds were made up based on partisan affiliation — and it showed, with representatives and senators from both parties issuing definitive statements on the 448-page report’s conclusions within just hours of its release," he said, cited by Fox News.

    Amash also accused Attorney General William Barr of “deliberately misrepresenting" Robert Mueller's report of the investigation's findings.

    Amash has been a frequent critic of Trump. He has previously said he would not rule out running for the Libertarian Party nomination for president next year. He also co-sponsored a resolution to block Trump's emergency declaration earlier this year.

    READ MORE: Russiagate Profits: Donors Fuel Craze by Rewarding US Dems Pushing Impeachment

    The lawmaker became the first Republican in the House to come out publicly in support of impeachment proceedings. Some Democratic party members, including 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have previously discussed impeachment as an option. However, both Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer have come out against impeachment proceedings, calling for the situation to be resolved in next year’s presidential election.

    Related:

    Russiagate Profits: Donors Fuel Craze by Rewarding US Dems Pushing Impeachment
    Trump Not Worried About Impeachment in Light of Mueller Report
    Dems Would Like to See Impeachment, but Focus is Defeating Trump in 2020 – Prof
    Warren Calls for House to Begin Impeachment Proceedings Against Trump
    Ocasio-Cortez Says She Will Support Trump Impeachment Resolution
    Mueller Report Won't Trigger Trump's Impeachment - Professor
    Ex-US State Dept Officer: Dems Looking for Anything to Justify Trump Impeachment
    Tags:
    Mueller Probe, impeachment, William Barr, Justin Amash, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Models Present Creation by Aqua Blu
    Beach Body Always Ready: Models Show Swimwear Trends at Australia Fashion Week
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse