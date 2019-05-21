Register
05:55 GMT +321 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., questions Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.

    US House Judiciary CMTE to Hold Ex-WH Counsel in Contempt of Congress - Nadler

    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee will hold former White House Counsel Don McGahn in contempt of Congress for refusing to testify about Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged Trump-Russia collusion and interference in the 2016 US presidential election, Congressman Jerrold Nadler said Monday, according to CNN.

    "The first thing we are going to do we're going to have to hold McGahn in contempt", Nadler told CNN, adding that the panel would then move to enforce the contempt citation before launching court proceedings.

    Earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said that US President Donald Trump had instructed McGahn to defy a congressional subpoena and not attend Tuesday's scheduled hearing before the House Judiciary Committee. Late on Monday, McGahn's lawyer confirmed that the former White House counsel would not testify in front of the committee.

    House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said last week that he was prepared to have a vote on whether to hold McGahn in contempt of Congress should he not show up for testimony.

    READ MORE: Trump Says Doesn't Think He Can Let Ex-WH Counsel McGahn Testify Before Congress

    The House panel is investigating whether Trump obstructed justice amid US Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion.

    In this Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 traditional Russian wooden dolls called Matryoshka depicting US President Donald Trump, centre left and Russian President Vladimir Putin are displayed for sale at a souvenir street shop in St.Petersburg, Russia
    © AP Photo / Dmitri Lovetsky
    'Not Going to Let This Go': US Democrats Got 'Major Political Utility' From Russiagate
    The Judiciary Committee is also seeking documents related to former US Attorney General Jeff Sessions' resignation and details on whether pardons are possible for Trump associates such as Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, Michael Flynn, Michael Cohen, Rick Gates and several others.

    Mueller’s report, released in April, concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 election but said there was no evidence of direct collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. Moscow has repeatedly denied interfering in US politics and noted that Mueller's report provides no evidence to support allegations of Russian election meddling.

    The US attorney general has claimed that evidence provided in the Mueller report is insufficient to constitute an obstruction of justice offense.

    READ MORE: Trump Says Russia Probe Not Part of Decision on White House Counsel McGahn

    Related:

    Trump Directs McGahn to Defy Congressional Subpoena, Dems Urge Testimony
    Trump Says Doesn't Think He Can Let Ex-WH Counsel McGahn Testify Before Congress
    US House Judiciary Chair Subpoenas Former WH Counsel McGahn - Report
    Trump Says Russia Probe Not Part of Decision on White House Counsel McGahn
    Trump Says White House Counsel Don McGahn to Leave Post in Fall
    Tags:
    US Congress, Don McGahn, Jerrold Nadler, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    American Model Bella Hadid During the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in France
    Vanity Fair: Famous Actresses and Models at the Cannes Film Festival
    Not So Free Market
    Not So Free Market
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse