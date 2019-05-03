Trump Says Doesn't Think He Can Let Ex-WH Counsel McGahn Testify Before Congress

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump in an interview said he does not think he will allow former White House Counsel Don McGahn testify before Congress regarding allegations in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Probe.

"[They] had him testifying already for 30 hours so I don't think I can let him and then tell everybody else you can't, especially him because he was a counsel," Trump told Fox News on Thursday. "So they testified for many hours, all of them. I would say it's done, we've overruled this. Nobody has ever done what I've done. I've given total transparency."

The House of Representatives' Judiciary Committee subpoenaed McGahn to testify before the panel later this month regarding possible obstruction of justice by Trump during Mueller's Russia investigation. Trump has previously stated he would fight all subpoenas.

The Mueller report found no evidence of collusion between Trump and his campaign with Russia in the 2016 US presidential election. However, Mueller described 10 episodes that may constitute obstruction of justice by the US president.

US Attorney General William Barr, right before releasing the report on April 18, said after reviewing the facts he concluded that the evidence developed by Mueller failed to establish that Trump committed an obstruction-of-justice offence.

Russia has repeatedly denied any claims of interference in the US political system, saying the allegations were made up to excuse the election loss of Trump's opponent as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.