Register
15:56 GMT +319 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Sailors aboard a US guided missile submarine reportedly created a so-called “rape list” in 2018 where they ranked female crewmembers and detailed the sexual acts they wanted to perform with them

    Sailors Used 'RAPE LIST' to Rank Female Crewmembers Aboard US Sub - Report

    © AP Photo /
    US
    Get short URL
    112

    The incident followed a 2014 scandal surrounding a video recording of female officers and midshipmen undressing in a shower aboard another American submarine, the USS Wyoming. It was revealed that for a year, a sailor had been filming his crewmates showering without their knowledge.

    Sailors aboard a US guided missile submarine created a so-called “rape list” in 2018 where they ranked female crewmembers and detailed the sexual acts they wanted to perform with them, according to an investigation report obtained by the news outlet military.com through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

    The 74-page investigation found that two years after the USS Florida became the second navy submarine to integrate enlisted women, “rumours of a ‘rape list’ were promulgated throughout the crew”. There was no word whether the probe is still under way.

    READ MORE: Up to Five US Navy Sailors Could Face Courts-Martial Over LSD Ring

    “Significant numbers of females became concerned for their safety, and male members who learned of the list were equally repulsed,” the report cited Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon, then-commander of Submarine Group 10, as saying.

    The probe reportedly found that “lewd and sexist comment and jokes were tolerated” on board, while trust among the crewmembers and senior officers “was non-existent”.

    There were 32 women among the 173-person crew, and the male crewmembers held a vote every few weeks to update the “sexually explicit rape list”, stored on the submarine’s computer network.

    READ MORE: US Navy to Ban Practice of Punishing Sailors With Bread & Water Diets

    The list “describes various USS Florida females by appearances, characteristics and various sexual acts the creators of the list wish to perform with them. The list describes aggressive sexual activity, but does not reference non-consensual acts”, the probe pointed out.

    The USS Mitscher, part of a strike group led by the USS John C. Stennis aircraft carrier, sails as an Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessel shadows it on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018
    © AP Photo / Jon Gambrell
    US Navy Sailors Hold Pagan Ceremonies on Aircraft Carrier - Reports
    When asked about the lists, the submarine’s female crewmembers were “full of fear, anger and disgust”, while male sailors were “horrified, appalled and outraged”, according to the report.

    Even though the Florida submarine’s then-commanding officer Gregory Kercher was alerted about the list in June 2018, he refused to launch a formal investigation over what he described as a “piece of paper”. Kercher was removed from the post two months later, following an inquiry into the case.

    This comes after several sailors from another American submarine, the USS Wyoming, were found guilty of participating in an alleged ring that shared videos of female shipmates undressing aboard the sub in 2014.

    Related:

    US Navy Abolishes Practice of Pepper Spraying its Sailors Every Three Years
    Environmental Snafu: Nine US Sailors Face Punishment for Causing 94k Fuel Spill
    Seven US Sailors Face Punishment For Inappropriate on Ship Relationship
    Tags:
    sailors, submarine, rape, investigation, Florida, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Models Present Creation by Aqua Blu
    Beach Body Always Ready: Models Show Swimwear Trends at Australia Fashion Week
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse