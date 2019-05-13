Register
    Rashida Tlaib, Democratic candidate for Michigan's 13th Congressional District, speaks at a rally in Dearborn, Mich., Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.

    ‘Kind of a Calming Feeling’: GOP Slams Rashida Tlaib Over Holocaust Description

    © AP Photo / Paul Sancya
    US
    On Friday Rep. Rashida Tlaib said that thinking of the Holocaust makes her feel “kind of” calm. The statement was made soon after Holocaust Remembrance Day or Yom HaShoah and provoked a robust reaction from US Republicans, calling on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to “take action.”

    Speaking on the Yahoo News podcast "Skullduggery," US Representative from the Democratic Party, Rashida Tlaib, discussed the conflict between Israel and Palestinians in the familiar provocative manner she had been criticized for on multiple occasions in the past.

    "There’s always kind of a calming feeling, I tell folks, when I think of the Holocaust, and the tragedy of the Holocaust, and the fact that it was my ancestors — Palestinians — who lost their land and some lost their lives, their livelihood, their human dignity, their existence in many ways, have been wiped out, and some people's passports," Tlaib said.

    READ MORE: Trump Jr. Fires Back at Dem Rep Tlaib, Says His Father Helped Her Home State

    “And, just all of it was in the name of trying to create a safe haven for Jews, post-Holocaust, post-tragedy and the horrific persecution of Jews across the world at that time. And, I love the fact that it was my ancestors that provided that, right, in many ways, but they did it in a way that took their human dignity away, and it was forced on them."

    Following her discourse, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La noted that “It’s long past time for Speaker Pelosi to take swift action” in respect to those “vile comments.”

    "There is no justification for the twisted and disgusting comments made by Rashida Tlaib just days after the annual Day of Holocaust Remembrance," Scalise said as cited by Fox News."More than six million Jews were murdered during the Holocaust; there is nothing 'calming' about that fact.”

    READ MORE: Palestinian-American Dem Representative 'Truly Believes' Trump is Racist

    "Unfortunately, this is far from the first display of heinous anti-Semitic comments coming from Democrat House members this year, and it’s clear this is now the norm for their caucus," Scalise added. "It’s long past time for Speaker Pelosi to take swift action and make it clear that these vile comments have no place in Congress."

    Another Republican - House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo described Tlaib’s comments as “sickening”, while calling on Nancy Pelosi to “finally take action against Representative Tlaib and other members of the Democratic caucus who are spreading vile anti-Semitism."

    In this Nov. 6, 2008 file photo, Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat, is photographed outside the Michigan Capitol in Lansing, Mich.
    © AP Photo / Al Goldis
    'We're Gonna Impeach the Motherf***er': Palestinian US Congresswoman Curses Trump's 1st Day in Office
    Rashida Tlaib is known for being an opponent of US aid to Israel, and an open supporter of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which is a global campaign that seeks to exert political, economic and cultural pressure on Israel to end its alleged oppression of Palestinians.

    Earlier Tlaib earned fame by ranting against Donald Trump at an event for the political action group MoveOn, near Capitol Hill, on her first day in Congress.

    At the time she recalled a story wherein her son said: "Mamma look, you won. Bullies don't win". She replied, "Baby, they don't. Because we're gonna go in there and we're gonna impeach the motherf***er"; the audience cheered and clapped.

    Tags:
    US, GOP, Democrats, Rashida Tlaib, holocaust
