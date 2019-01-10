Trump Jr. Fires Back at Dem Rep Tlaib, Says His Father Helped Her Home State

The eldest son of the US President, Donald Trump Jr., defended his father in an Instagram post, addressing comments made by Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who had called the president a “mother***er”.

Trump Jr. posted a picture of Donald Trump giving two thumbs up with a note which read “ Hey Rashida, guess who just got Ford to ditch their plans for Mexico and send 700 jobs to your home state instead? THAT’S RIGHT, THIS MOTHER F’____!!!”

Trump Jr. also wrote “Wish some of these Anti-American liberal activist reps would do a little more fighting for the people of THIS country and THEIR constituents for a change. I know that’s what @realdonaldtrump is Actually doing. He is fighting for America and Americans for their jobs, for their families, and for their wellbeing.”

He included a link to a Fortune story about Ford cancelling plans to build a $1.6 billion plant in Mexico and deciding to add 600 jobs in Michigan instead, as evidence of his point. Michigan is the state Tlaib represents.

Trump Jr.’s post came in response to Tlaib’s comments at a MoveOn event last Thursday, where she said that her victory showed that bullies don’t win.

“And I said 'Baby, they don't, because we're gonna go in there and impeach the motherf***er,'” Tlaib said.

Her comments were met with criticism from both sides of the political spectrum, forcing her to apologize at a Michigan Veterans Foundation event Tuesday – yet she apologized only for her words becoming “a distraction”.

“I understand that I am a member of Congress, and I don’t want anything that I do or say to distract us. And that’s the only thing that I apologize for—that it was a distraction,” she said.

President Trump called her comments “highly disrespectful” and “disgraceful.”