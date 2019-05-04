US Army Investigates Servicemember’s Alleged Ties to Neo-Nazi Atomwaffen Group

Following an independent journalist’s report exposing US Army soldier Corwyn Storm Carver as a leader of the violent neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen last month, the Army is opening an investigation into the private.

"I can confirm that Pfc. Carver is an active-duty Soldier stationed here at Fort Bliss," Lt. Col. Crystal Boring, a spokeswoman for the 1st Armored Division, told HuffPost in a statement.

"There is an ongoing investigation into this matter, and per Army policy, additional information cannot be released until adjudication."

Carver, 22, was identified by independent journalist Nate Thayer in an April 12 article as a recent leader in the Atomwaffen Division, which Thayer describes as a "clandestine terror group whose members hail both [Nazi leader Adolf] Hitler and [serial killer] Charles Manson as ideological visionaries." Thayer's article didn't focus on Carver, but mentioned him as part of a larger report on Atomwaffen's tumultuous internal struggles between competing ideological tendencies, namely the rise of an "apocalyptic Satanic doomsday cult" in the group.

Thayer's evidence of Carver's membership in the group included online chat logs and social media accounts connected to Carver that showed him wearing paraphernalia associated with Atomwaffen members.

"Imagine if young SS members and Hitler youth were given free range by Hitler to go into the country and root out all the old aristocrats (who by in large betrayed the Nazis) and all the old way of thinking," Carver allegedly wrote in one message. "Would have been great."

Carver also allegedly wrote that it "would be a nice great thing" if "all the Jews disappeared tomorrow."

HuffPost noted that Carver also allegedly discussed the details of prospective terrorist actions, such as whether particular targets like "geriatrics in a church" were worthwhile targets, seemingly referring to the wave of mass shootings and bombings at places of worship around the world.

He also described his service in the military, saying, "First sergeants are officially all homosexual Jews who will die during the revolution."

"Soldiers, criminals and workers make the best Nazis," he allegedly wrote. "Just a fact."

"The Army does not tolerate racism, extremism, or hatred in our ranks," Boring told Army Times. "When an individual enters into the Army, they are held to the high moral and ethical standards articulated as the Army Values. We uphold those same standards."

"Commanders in the Army have the authority to employ the full range of administrative and disciplinary actions, including administrative separation or appropriate disciplinary action, against military personnel who engage in prohibited activity including supremacist, extremist, or criminal gang doctrine, ideology or causes," Boring said.

Successive reports have exposed the US military as having a deep-seated problem with infiltration by white supremacist groups, including neo-Nazis. A recent exposure of chat logs from a Discord server by nonprofit media collective Unicorn Riot revealed 11 US servicemembers as also being members of Identity Evropa, a white nationalist group. Both Identity Evropa and Atomwaffen members participated in the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017 that resulted in one woman's death after a neo-Nazi drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters.

Sputnik reported in May 2018 that at least three members of the small but dedicated Atomwaffen group were active-duty military members, and at least three others were retired servicemembers. Whereas many other white supremacist groups aim at a more mass appeal, Atomwaffen has positioned itself as a paramilitary organization preparing for a "coming race war."

Atomwaffen's members were implicated in five murders in 2017 of Jewish and LGBTQ people.