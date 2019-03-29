Register
00:12 GMT +330 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A white nationalist demonstrator with a helmet and shield walks into Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Hundreds of people chanted, threw punches, hurled water bottles and unleashed chemical sprays on each other Saturday after violence erupted at a white nationalist rally in Virginia.

    Pentagon Expands Hunt for White Nationalists in Ranks After Chat Log Expose

    © AP Photo / Steve Helber
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Following the revelation last week that numerous US servicemembers belong to the white nationalist group Identity Evropa, the US military is looking into the accused troops and launching a deeper investigation of hate group penetration into its ranks.

    Using chat logs leaked from a Discord messaging server by the nonprofit media collective Unicorn Riot, the Huffington Post published an expose on March 18 that named seven US servicemembers as members of Identity Evropa, a white nationalist group that helped plan and participated in the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017 that left one woman dead.

    Charlottesville parking lot assault
    © YouTube/ TheDCShorts
    White Nationalist Imprisoned for Charlottesville Parking Garage Beating (VIDEO)

    The seven identified members were Airman First Class Dannion Phillips, Joseph Ross Kane of the Texas Army National Guard, Army reservist Lt. Col. Christopher Cummins, Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jason Laguardia and Cpl. Stephen Farrea, Jay Harrison of the Montana Guard and Army reservist Christopher Hodgman.

    The respective service branches have all verified that the named persons are members of their branch and have expanded their probes to look for more hate group members.

    However, spokespersons have offered little else. Air Force investigators said they hadn't found any more members of Identity Evropa, but other branches would not make such a statement, nor would they say what actions had been taken against the accused persons.

    They did, however, affirm that membership in such a group and adherence to its hateful ideology is inconsistent with the values of their respective US service branches.

    "The Marine Corps is investigating the allegations and will take the appropriate disciplinary actions if warranted," Maj. Roger Hollenbeck, a spokesperson for Marine Forces Reserve, told Military.com for a Thursday article. "Because the investigation is ongoing, it would be premature to speculate and further comment on the outcome or the timeline."

    The Critical Hour
    Neo-Nazi James Fields Convicted of First-Degree Murder of Heather Heyer

    "Should an investigation substantiate that any Marine is advocating, advancing, encouraging or participating in supremacist, extremist, or criminal gang doctrine, ideology, or causes, including those that advocate illegal discrimination based on race, creed, color, sex (including gender identity), religion, ethnicity, national origin, or sexual orientation, or those that advocate the use of force, violence, or criminal activity, or otherwise advance efforts to deprive individuals of their civil rights, then they will have violated the Marine Corps Prohibited Activities and Conduct Order," Hollenbeck added.

    Anyone in violation of those rules "would be subject to criminal prosecution and/or administrative separation," the Marine said.

    "Participation in extremist organizations and activities by Army National Guard personnel is inconsistent with the responsibilities of military service," said National Guard Bureau spokesman Master Sgt. Michael Houk. "It is the policy of the United States Army and the Army National Guard to provide equal opportunity and treatment for all soldiers without regard to race, color, religion, gender, or national origin."

    "Identity Evropa started off as an organization called the National Youth Front, and it was an organization by members of a larger group called the American Freedom Party. It's been around since 2014. They've had a number of different leaders, including three military veterans… Another [derivative] group was formed by members of Identity Evropa that is now called the American Identity Movement," Daryle Jenkins, founder of the anti-racist group One People's Project, told Radio Sputnik's By Any Means Necessary last week.

    White nationalists carry torches on the grounds of the University of Virginia, on the eve of a planned Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S
    © REUTERS / Alejandro Alvarez/News2Share
    Notorious Paramilitary-Style Neo-Nazi Group Infiltrating US Military

    "It's always been a thing for white supremacists to have a military" presence, Jenkins noted. "It's nothing new. In fact, National Alliance members — National Alliance being an old white supremacist group from back in the day — they used to encourage it. Sadly, we still have some folks that are involved in the military, as far as I can tell, that can pose a threat in the future," he said. The National Alliance was a neo-Nazi, Holocaust-denying organization founded by white supremacist William Luther Pierce in 1974.

    Indeed, there have been numerous exposures of white nationalists and neo-Nazis in the ranks of the US military in the last few years. Prior to last week's report, the most recent was Christopher Paul Hasson, a US Coast Guard lieutenant and self-avowed white nationalist arrested last month and accused of planning terrorist attacks and assassinations of a laundry list of politicos and media figures.

    Hate tracking groups the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) have released reports recently tracking the growth of so-called "alt-right" groups and their propaganda work, showing a startling and steady uptick since US President Donald Trump took office in early 2017, although neither trend began with his election.

    The SPLC tracked a record number of hate groups in the US in 2018 — 1,020, a 7 percent increase in a single year.

    Azov battalion soldiers take oath in Kiev before being sent to Donbass
    Alexandr Maksimenko
    How a US Government-Backed Neo-Nazi Group Fosters Fascism in America, EU

    As Sputnik noted in February when the report was published, the vast majority of hate groups in the US adhere to some kind of white supremacist ideology. These include neo-Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan, but also skinheads, neo-Confederates, white nationalists and groups like the Proud Boys that rhetorically skirt the line by not openly calling themselves such things, but espousing similar ideology nonetheless.

    ADL's report noted that white supremacist propaganda efforts increased by 182 percent in 2018 from the previous year, to a total of 1,187 instances, including a sevenfold increase on college campuses. Identity Evropa was one of the most actively propagandizing groups.

    Sputnik noted last week that following the publication of their chat logs, Identity Evropa leader Patrick Casey announced the organization would rebrand itself as the American Identity Movement, likely an effort to distance itself from the intensely negative press of the Unite the Right rally and more directly appeal to more mainstream supporters of US President Donald Trump.

    Related:

    A Well-Planned Fascist Massacre Against Muslims in New Zealand
    ‘I’m a Fascist’: Two 'Ukrainians' Assault Commuters in Rome Metro (VIDEO)
    ‘A Warzone’: Oregon Police Reviewing Cop Violence Toward Anti-Fascist Protesters
    Tags:
    probe, Hate Group, Neo-nazis, members, servicemen, investigation, logs, online chat, white nationalists, US Armed Forces, Identity Evropa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 23 - 29 March
    This Week in Pictures: 23 - 29 March
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse