Register
00:51 GMT +306 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    KKK Gets Go Ahead for Cross-Lighting Pro-Confederate Flag Rally in South Carolina

    White Supremacist Propaganda Increased 182 Percent in US in 2018 - ADL Report

    © Flickr/ arete13
    US
    Get short URL
    133

    New data from hate-tracking group the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) shows a sharp spike in white supremacist propaganda efforts in the US in 2018. Although these efforts have expanded, as have their number of public activities, ADL notes the groups are increasingly struggling to get a substantial turnout.

    The ADL's Center on Extremism released its annual report on white supremacist activity in the US on Tuesday, showing that white supremacist propaganda efforts increased by 182 percent in 2018 from the previous year, to a total of 1,187 instances. Their biggest efforts focused on college campuses, where there was nearly sevenfold increase from 129 to 868 instances.

    In this Monday, Aug. 6, 2018 photo, Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed during the Unite the Right rally last year, looks over memorabilia in her office in Charlottesville, Va
    © AP Photo / Steve Helber
    US Man Who Drove Car Into Protesters at White Supremacist Rally Convicted of Murder

    "Posting fliers is a tried-and-true tactic for hate groups, one that enables them to spread hateful ideas and sow fear across an entire community," Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL's CEO and national director, said in a press release Tuesday. "Hate groups were emboldened in 2018, but their increasing reliance on hate leafleting indicates that most of their members understand this is a fringe activity and are unwilling to risk greater public exposure or arrest."

    In addition, there were at least 91 public rallies or events, up from 76 in 2017, although those demonstrations were much smaller than the previous year and increasingly forced to rely upon the "flash mob" tactic, as more and more venues are refusing to tolerate the groups and the often large counter-protests that follow them.

    Rallies and propaganda targeted Jews, black people and the LGBTQ community, but Muslims, Latinos and the general topic of immigration were their main focus, ADL reports.

    White supremacist activity was most heavily concentrated in large metropolitan areas and the states of California, Texas, Colorado, New York, Illinois, Florida and Virginia, although activities were recorded on the campuses of 37 states and the District of Columbia.

    Members of the US National Socialist Movement (NSM) party and their supporters offer the Nazi salute during a rally in Virginia
    © AP Photo / Gary C. Knapp
    ‘Outsmarted’ US Neo-Nazi Group Taken Over by Black Civil Rights Activist

    The most common groups involved in these efforts were Identity Evropa and Patriot Front, the country's two largest alt-right groups, which commonly mask their ideology in vague patriotic imagery that features US Presidents Andrew Jackson or George Washington and uses phrases like "European roots American greatness." These serve as dog whistles, conveying the groups' white supremacist messages to those who know to look for them, but remaining "unheard" by passers by, just like a whistle that's at too high a pitch for humans to hear, but that dogs perceive just fine.

    Other groups engaged in propaganda efforts, which most commonly included flyering and banner drops, were more openly neo-Nazi groups like Atomwaffen Division and Daily Stormer Book Clubs.

    ADL recorded activities by 11 different groups of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK), a white supremacist organization known for its white hoods and robes — and the lynchings and cross burnings it uses to create terror. The North Carolina-based Loyal White Knights, which ADL describes as "a Nazified Klan group best known for their vitriolic and often anti-Semitic propaganda," was responsible by itself for 78 of the 97 incidents of Klan activity the ADL recorded in 2018.

    White nationalist demonstrators walk through town after their rally was declared illegal near Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va.
    © AP Photo/ Steve Helber
    US Defense Contractor With Security Clearance Outed as Member of Violent White Supremacist Group

    However, an annual report last month by another hate group-tracking organization, the Southern Poverty Law Center, found that the actual number of KKK chapters fell drastically in the last two years, from 130 in 2016 to 72 in 2018.

    The SPLC also found that the number of neo-Nazi groups has increased, though, from 99 in 2016 to 121 last year. It also recorded the highest-ever total number of hate groups in 2018: 1,020, Sputnik reported.

    After the August 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which clashes between an enormous variety of white supremacists and anti-fascist counter protesters turned deadly when one attendee drove his car into a crowd of counter protesters, towns and establishments became much more hesitant to provide such groups with permits and spaces in which to hold their rallies and demonstrations. When they have, such as when Michigan State University reluctantly decided to let alt-right leader Richard Spencer speak on their campus in March 2018, large protests have tried to shut them down.

    ADL noted "the tone was set early in the year" by the Spencer event, and so white supremacists turned to "unannounced, quickly disbanded gatherings," which, while drawing far fewer counter-protests, drew fewer participants, too. Between Identity Evropa and Patriot Front, the two groups had more than 30 flash demonstrations, but ADL notes that two-thirds of them had fewer than 10 participants.

    Police on motorcycles are pictured near a protest against the white nationalist-led Unite the Right rally held in front of the White House on the one-year anniversary of the white nationalist-led rally in Charlottesville, VA, in downtown Washington, U.S., August 12, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Leah Millis
    White Supremacist March in Washington DC a Bust as Counterprotestors Far Outnumber Neo-Fascists

    Most of these demonstrations focused on immigration issues: sanctuary cities, Mexican consulates in the US and demonstrations at the US-Mexico border itself, where US President Donald Trump has pledged to build a wall to control what he characterizes as dangerous levels and quality of immigration.

    However, over the course of the year, white supremacist groups attacked a wide range of activities and institutions, including an anarchist book fair in Boston, a "Bingo against borders" event at a bar in Houston and an "Occupy ICE" event in San Antonio, as well as women's marches, gay and trans pride events, anti-gun "March for our Lives" demonstrations and protests against Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the US Supreme Court.

    Related:

    US Man Who Drove Into Protesters at White Supremacist Rally Guilty of Murder
    Counterprotestors Far Outnumber White Supremacist March in Washington DC
    School Shooter Has White Supremacist Ties, Trump to Visit Parkland, FL
    Tags:
    colleges, white supremacists, flash mob, rallies, propaganda, Hate Group, Neo-nazis, KKK, Identity Evropa, Patriot Front, ADL
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Артисты во время выступления на Масленичных гуляниях в Москве
    Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow: Slavic Tradition With a Flavour
    Bribe 'Em Like Bibi
    Bribe ‘Em Like Bibi?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse