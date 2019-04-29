Register
19:11 GMT +329 April 2019
    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the winner of a Democratic Congressional primary in New York, talks to the media, Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in New York. Ocasio-Cortez, 28, upset U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley in Tuesday's election.

    Kellyanne Conway Rips AOC for Week-Long Silence on Deadly Sri Lanka Blasts

    © AP Photo / Mark Lennihan
    US
    The social media row between White House Counsellor Kellyanne Conway and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez comes a week after a series of deadly bombings in Sri Lanka on Easter.

    White House Counsellor Kellyanne Conway has chastised Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over her Twitter silence in the wake of Sri Lanka church bombings on Easter.

    During her appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, Conway told host Jake Tapper that AOC had repeatedly tweeted about the shooting at two Christchurch mosques last month that left 50 people killed, but didn’t post anything about the series of blasts in Sri Lanka that resulted in over 250 deaths on Easter Sunday.

    It didn’t take Ocasio-Cortez long to reply to Conway’s verbal assault, as she defended her not posting on Twitter by claiming that she had taken a social media break while visiting her grandmother in Puerto Rico.

    In a follow-up tweet, the New York congresswoman wrote that the “terrorist attack in Sri Lanka was horrifying” and defended Democrats’ calling victims of the bombings “Easter worshippers” – a phrase which was called “odd” by Conway:

    She then continued by claiming that Conway was using her Twitter hiatus as “an excuse to stoke suspicion around my Christianity + faith life”:

    The spat continued after Conway replied to AOC’s tweets, saying that she was glad that the freshman congresswoman condemned the Sri Lanka carnage, but couldn’t resist noting that despite her supposed tech break, she had tweeted about her movie on Netflix:

    In her second tweet, Conway said that she wasn’t judging anyone’s faith, including AOC’s:

    It looks like many social media users shared Conway’s sentiment, saying that AOC didn’t immediately condemn Sri Lanka attacks because she “couldn’t politicise” them…

    …and slammed her justification for calling Christians “Easter worshippers”:

    The AOC-Conway spat comes in the aftermath of the Sri Lanka attacks on Easter, 21 April, when multiple blasts killed more than 250 people in churches and luxury hotels.

    The Sri Lankan government has accused local terrorist group Thowheeth Jama’ath for the attacks, but last week media reports suggested that Daesh* had claimed responsibility for the bombings. Immediately after the blasts, Sri Lanka launched a criminal probe, and has already detained over 100 suspects as a result of a full-blown security operation.

    *Daesh, also known as ISIS/IS/Islamic State, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

