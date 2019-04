On April 21, Sri Lanka was shaken by a series of coordinated attacks that left over 250 people dead and over 500 injured. Colombo launched a massive security operation in the wake of the tragedy, and dozens of people have been detained in connection with the attacks.

CCTV footage of Kingsbury Hotel bombing in Colombo, Sri Lanka, has been released to the media. The footage shows the exact moment of the blasts.

The video has been released two days after the hotel, which was a terrorist target on Easter Sunday, opened for business after the deadly terror attack.

Daesh terrorist group has reportedly claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack that claimed the lives of over 250 people.