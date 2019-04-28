Sri Lanka Bans All Clothing Covering Face Under Emergency Regulations

According to a statement issued by a media division of the Sri Lankan president, the country will put a ban on clothing covering face starting tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, the Justice Ministry and All Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama, religious body representing country's Muslim clerics, discussed draft legislation to ban the burqa in Sri Lanka.

The move comes amid an acute emergency situation in the country, following a series of deadly blasts on Easter Sunday that left 359 people killed and 520 injured nationwide.

The attacks, which hit churches and luxury hotels across Sri Lanka, are the worst the country has faced since the end of its 26-year civil war in 2009. On Tuesday, Daesh* reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Sri Lanka launched a criminal investigation immediately after the attacks, and has already arrested over 100 suspects.

Following the blasts, the authorities launched major security operation in several districts. As a result, security personnel seized clothing and flags linked to Daesh, 150 gelignite sticks, 100,000 iron balls, drones and at least one suicide vest during a raid in the same locality.

*Daesh — a terrorist groiup banned in Russia and a number of other countries