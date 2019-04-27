Register
15:15 GMT +327 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US police tape

    US Iraq War Veteran Rams Pedestrians In Belief They Were Muslims

    © AFP 2019 / Brendan Smialowski
    US
    Get short URL
    0 02

    The man's mother says his actions could have been prompted by PTSD that he developed after his deployment in Iraq in 2006. The local district attorney has so far not classified the case as a hate crime.

    Isaiah Joel Peoples, 34, drove his car into pedestrians in Sunnyvale, California on 23 April, targeting the victims deliberately "based on their race and his belief that they were of the Muslim Faith", the local Department of Public Safety stated. According to the department, it was a new piece of evidence that led them to this conclusion, but the officials have declined to reveal what the evidence was, citing the ongoing investigation.

    (File) A view of Taksim Square in central Istanbul Monday, July 10, 2017
    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
    WATCH Driver Ram Into Pedestrians in Istanbul

    Peoples' attorney, Chuck Smith, stated that his client's mental state was behind the incident, stressing that "he's led an otherwise blameless life". Peoples served in the US military and was deployed to Iraq from June 2005 to May 2006. The man's mother, cited by the AP, said that her son had experienced post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after his army service.

    At the same time Santa Clara County Chief Assistant District Attorney Jay Boyarsky underlined that Peoples had not yet been charged with a hate crime, but confirmed receiving evidence that at least some of the pedestrians could have been targeted based on their faith or race.

    READ MORE: Daesh-Inspired Man From Maryland Stole Truck to Ram Into 'Disbelievers' — Report

    There were no deaths in the incident on 23 April, but at least one person, a 13-year-old girl, was seriously injured and remains in critical condition. The perpetrator could face as much as a life sentence if found guilty.

    Related:

    ‘No Such Thing as Mental Health’: UK Cdr Accused of Bullying Colleague With PTSD
    Psychotherapist Urges Facebook Moderators With PTSD to Undergo Therapy
    Facebook Content Moderators Use Drugs, Sex at Work to Cope With PTSD – Report
    Energy Drinks Linked to Aggression, Hurt PTSD Therapy in Soldiers - Study
    US Judge Allows Army Veterans to Sue Over ‘Bad Paper’ Discharges Related to PTSD
    Tags:
    post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), veteran, attack, ram, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse